Checo Pérez finishes second in the last practice session for the British GP

Checo Pérez achieved a good result in the last practice session ahead of qualifying for the British GP

The Mexican pilot Czech Perezfinished in the second position the third free practice for the British Grand Prix10th date of the F1 world championship.

Czech Perez fell behind his teammate, Max Verstappen and both Red Bull They close strong for the qualifying session, at nine o’clock in the morning in central Mexico.

the dutch Max Verstappenleader of the championship of pilots of Formula 1was the fastest in the fight for pole position at Silverstone, the track on which the first F1 race was held in 1950.

In his best lap, Verstappen covered the 5,891 meters of the legendary English track, with soft tires, in one minute, 27 seconds and 901 thousandths, 410 less than Czech Perez -second in the world championship, 46 points behind his teammate- and with 447 over Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), third in the competition, 49 points behind the Dutchman.

Sergio Pérez during the last free practice for the British Grand Prix. EFE

Conditions were dry, although there was a medium chance for rain. The weather systems do not estimate chances of rain for the afternoon in the English countryside, however, it will be very windy, and on a circuit as fast as Silverstone, that is always to be considered.

The Mercedes finished four and five, with George Russell in fourth. But very close was the experienced and multiple winner of this Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton. It was a pleasant surprise, especially for the British fans, to see both local drivers so competitive, although it would be a great surprise if you managed to snatch pole from ferrari either Red Bullclear favourites.

Czech Perez He only has one pole position this year, he got it in Jeddah. Max Verstappen will start as the favorite to take pole followed by the Monegasque, charles leclercwho has six of nine this season.