CD Projekt Red, creators of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, celebrates its 20th anniversary and shares with fans

2022-07-01

CD Projekt Red was founded in 2002, as the developer of the company simply called CD Project, which has been dedicated since 1995 to the distribution and localization of video games. It was 20 years ago that they diversified their market by creating this division that would be dedicated to the development of their own games, the first of them being The Witcherreleased in 2007 exclusively for PC. Then it would be followed by the release of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kingsin the year of 2011, which was available for pc and to Xbox 360this game had a very positive reception by fans of fantasy RPGs, which would prompt them to work on the third part, The Witcher 3: Wild Huntreleased in 2015 for all platforms. You might be interested in: We will have new The Witcher game! CD Projekt Red announces the next step in the witcher saga, although it has not given dates

This last game became a success of incredible proportions, and is considered one of the best titles of recent years. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It has received more than 100 awards over the years, including the coveted Game of the Year award during The Game Awards ceremony in the year it was released. The success of this game catapulted CD Projekt Red as one of the most prestigious video game developers in the industry. Unfortunately, in 2020 it would be released Cyberpunk 2077, game that would collapse all the credibility of the company, because it was a broken title and unfinished in every way. Both the critics and the players were surprised at the state in which Cyberpunk 2077 was released to the market, and this had a negative impact on sales, and therefore, the company’s shares, which plummeted. You might be interested in: Cyberpunk 2077 in retrospect: is the title worth playing in 2022, two years after its release?