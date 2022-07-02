Carragher and Salah’s renewal with Liverpool: “Like Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League”

The comment of the former Reds legend.

In the last few hours the contract renewal of Mohamed Salah with the Liverpool. A long-term agreement that will allow the player to earn very important figures. To welcome with great enthusiasm the extension of the Egyptian with i Reds was the former historic footballer Jamie Carragher who explained what the striker can give to the team between now and the next few years.

DEAL – Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher he was very happy with the agreement between the club and Salah: “I was very happy and also relieved by the renewal of Salah. The fans saw two big names like Origi and Mané go away but at the same time they celebrated the arrival of Darwin Nunez. Here, I think that Salah’s confirmation, despite being only one year old and could go away for free the following season, is a great thing. Perhaps the departures of Origi and Mané have allowed Liverpool to get to the figures that Salah wanted and thought they were. deserve”.

LIKE CRISTIANO RONALDO – “Salah is definitely in Liverpool’s best eleven ever, there is no doubt. Thanks to this contract renewal he will be able to give many other joys to the Anfield people in the coming years.I am sure he will be like Cristiano Ronaldo. He continues to take care of his body down to the smallest detail and being well he will be able to do like him and score many goals in the Premier League. I believe that in the next three years there will be no changes in the numbers in terms of goals for Salah. “

