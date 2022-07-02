Bray Wyatt was inspired by a 2004 Mick Foley promo

Bray Wyatt was suddenly released by WWE back in July 2021. This was after being absent from WWE programming for several months prior to his release. the character of Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend really showed off his creative ingenuity, since the fans could not believe that something like this could come true in WWE. Unfortunately, it was too good to be true, since WWE ended up ruining the character thanks to a very poor management.

During the days of the Wyatt Family, Bray did his promos in a rocking chair. While speaking on Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley revealed that Wyatt had contacted him to tell him that there was influenced by Foley’s 2004 promo against Randy Orton.

“I remember Bray himself saying to me: ‘Hey if you get a chance to see it… I’m going to do a promo in a rocking chair‘. In allusion to the one I did with Randy Orton back in 2004.

act followed I thought that promo was one of the best things I’ve done in my career and this is where Vince taught me the advantage of recording things in racks instead of in the ring. This way you can concentrate 100%. I remember that I didn’t have to wait for the reactions of the publicI didn’t have to get clapped or booed, I didn’t have to worry about getting talked back.”

