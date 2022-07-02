Blade Runner and The Shining actor Joe Turkel dies at 94

Actor Joe Turkel has died at the age of 94, just weeks before his 95th birthday. As Variety reports, the interpreter died earlier this week at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Although the causes of death have not been revealed, his two children were by his side until the end.

Turkel was born on July 15, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Army and participated in World War II.. Upon his return, he moved to California to fulfill his dream of being an actor, a career in which he was immersed for 50 years until he retired definitively in 1998.

Throughout those five decades, worked on more than 140 films and series and became a frequent collaborator from director Stanley Kubrick. His first directorial job was on the 1957 film Paths of Glory. He would later also appear in Perfect Heist.

However, his two most remembered roles would come years later, one in 1980, when he played the ghost waiter from The Shining which was a reflection of the alcoholism of Jack Torrance played by Jack Nicholson.

The next one came two years later, with the release of Blade Runner, where he gave life to Eldon Tyrell, the creator of the Replicatorsthe androids that made life so complicated for Harrison Ford’s character.

His death comes after the news that Joe Turkel was going to publish his own memoir titled The Misery of Success, which will go on sale sometime this year. We can only remember him through his many works in film and television and wish him rest in peace.