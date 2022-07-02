Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Suggests Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Appear in Movie

In 2019 there was a big disappointment for fans of the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, as the film Shazam! – 88%, which was very well received by critics and the public, had a Superman cameo, but it was not played by Henry Cavill, but by a double whose face we did not see. Since then, DC fans have called for the return of the British actor to the franchise, and everything indicates that Black Adam is the next project where we could see him.

For years it has been rumored that Dwayne Johnson, star and producer of Black Adam, wants a confrontation of his character against Cavill’s, and there are several clues that it will happen; The most recent is the response that the former fighter gave to a fan that he commented on Twitter, accompanied by an image with half the Superman logo and half the Black Adam logo:

Heroes! I can’t wait for this movie. I don’t care if there are no cameos, but if there are…

Johnson’s response is highly suggestive. He is aware of what the fans want and has discussed it on other occasions, so his answer, although not forceful, suggests that Cavill’s appearance in a cameo is a great possibility:

From the day he was fighting in flea markets for $40 a fight, to now. I learned to always listen to the audience because they will always take you where you need to go. I listen to them and I always have them.

#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

On the other hand, it is far from being a confirmation, just last year in an interview with TotalFilm The actor stated that he was not sure how or when we would see a battle between Black Adam and Superman, and even doubted who would be the actor who would bring the character to life:

Let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not let ourselves be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So for me, there is a battle that is going to happen one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. It’s okay. I don’t need to know now. But I’m sure I know [risas]. And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from there.

Since the news went viral in September 2018 that henry cavill had not reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to renew the contract and continue playing Superman, all we have known on the subject are rumours. Some say the actor will return, others say no. The reality is that we continue in the same uncertainty.

But if some of those rumors are to be believed, it’s possible that the box office flop of Justice League – 41% have been blamed to some extent on the Superman of henry cavillwhich doesn’t make sense, but studios don’t usually make the best decisions, as evidenced by the fact that they put Joss Whedon on “improve” League of Justice and ended up disappointing everyone.

When in 2021, after convincing Warner Bros. by putting pressure on fans on social networks, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released – 82%, it was very clear that the original film was much better than what was released in theaters, and the presence of henry cavill was again well received. Since then, in addition to the hashtags #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and #MakeTheBatfleckMovie, #HenryCavillSuperman has trended multiple times, proving that there are many who want him back.

