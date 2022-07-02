Another AEW star was scheduled to appear on WWE RAW

At first, the appearance of another AEW star in WWE RAW was expected, finally it did not happen.

During the recent edition of WWE RAW, the 20 years of John Cena’s debut were celebrated. As the minutes of programming passed, several stars, both from WWE and other companies, appeared in a video to talk about him as a 16-time World Champion. Surprisingly, Several AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight (Big Show) and Chris Jericho appeared during WWE RAW.

As revealed in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, these three AEW stars were not going to be the only ones to appear, since according to what they say from the information portal, Mark Henry was also scheduled to appear and send a message to John Cena on the recent edition of the red mark.

In fact, the video was recorded before the show, but the reason why it did not finally appear on the screen is not known.. The report also details that it was the interim head of WWE Talent Relations, Bruce Prichard, who would have contacted the president of AEW, Tony Khan, about the videos that appeared on WWE RAW.

