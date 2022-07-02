Ángel Zaldívar, profiled to be the substitute for JJ Macías

Guadalajara will seek to form a solid trident in this Opening 2022 after lowering Jose Juan Macias. In addition to that they will have to take care of their midfielders, since three of the eight elements registered in this position will take time to return.

The Herd You will have to modify your plans in the event of an injury. Macias that will take him away from the courts for 8 to 9 months. Richard Chain will have at your disposal Angel Zaldivar (main candidate to replace the loser) and Paolo Yrizar (recurring change in the preseason) to replace the 22-year-old player.

The 28-year-old striker has played 203 games for Atletico throughout his career. During this time, Zaldivar He has scored 37 goals and given 14 assists. However, in Clausura 2022, the Mexican played 14 times and was only able to contribute with three goals.

For its part, yrizar will experience his second tournament as a rojiblanco. In the first stage of it with ChivasHe only played 46 minutes in four games. So the safest bet for Cadena is to have Ángel Zaldívar at the top accompanied by Robert Alvarado and Alexis Vega on the wings.

Speaking of midfield, the Herd he registered 8 midfielders for this upcoming tournament, of which three will be unavailable due to their recovery from injury. The first of them is Jesús Molina, who suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that has kept him away from the courts since February of this year.

Another important loss in the midfield is that of Sergio Flores, who was the player with the most successful passes for the Flock last tournament. El Morsa suffered an injury to the lateral meniscus and the external femoral condyle of his right knee, so his return is estimated for the end of July.

In the rojiblanco hospital we can also find Jesús Angulo. The 25-year-old player was diagnosed with a fibula fracture, so he would return to the courts in early August. Given these absences, Cadena will have Pavel Pérez, Fernando Beltrán, Carlos Cisneros, Alan Torres and Fernando González available in midfield.

