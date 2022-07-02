All the movies and series that premiere on Netflix in July

The platform Netflix has already published what will be the main premieres of series and movies in July. One of the most anticipated premieres is the second part of the fourth season of stranger things which is available from this Friday.

On the other hand, it will also release the second installment of Rebelthe remake of the successful series by Cris Morena.

As for movies, Netflix will premiere the Gray Man next july 22. The production has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as protagonists, the first will play the role of a fugitive mercenary and the second will be his psychopathic adversary in the espionage thriller.

For the most nostalgic, Netflix will add a classic starring Angelina Jolie to its catalog: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life (2003), next July 6.

Films:

The Theory of Everything: 1st of July

1st of July Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life: 1st of July

1st of July Hello, goodbye and everything that happened: July 6th

July 6th Malnazidos: July 11

July 11 Mirreyes vs. Godinez: July 13

July 13 Persuasion: July 15

July 15 Live is life: July 18

July 18 Too big for fairy tales: July 18

July 18 The Gray Man: July 22

July 22 The illusionists: Nothing is what it seems: July 26

July 26 Wounded Hearts: July 29

Series

The longest night: July 8

July 8 Boo bitch: July 8

July 8 Tune Season 3: July 13

July 13 Woo, an extraordinary lawyer: July 13

July 13 Resident Evil: July 14

July 14 VIP Wishes: July 15

July 15 Season 4 of A place to dream: July 20th

July 20th soul alchemy: July 23th

July 23th Season 4 From Scraps to Cars: July 27th

July 27th Rebel Season 2: July 27th

July 27th Dream Makeovers Season 3: July 27th

July 27th Unmatched: July 29

