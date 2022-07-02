All the movies and series that premiere on Netflix in July
The platform Netflix has already published what will be the main premieres of series and movies in July. One of the most anticipated premieres is the second part of the fourth season of stranger things which is available from this Friday.
On the other hand, it will also release the second installment of Rebelthe remake of the successful series by Cris Morena.
As for movies, Netflix will premiere the Gray Man next july 22. The production has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as protagonists, the first will play the role of a fugitive mercenary and the second will be his psychopathic adversary in the espionage thriller.
For the most nostalgic, Netflix will add a classic starring Angelina Jolie to its catalog: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life (2003), next July 6.
Films:
- The Theory of Everything: 1st of July
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life: 1st of July
- Hello, goodbye and everything that happened: July 6th
- Malnazidos: July 11
- Mirreyes vs. Godinez: July 13
- Persuasion: July 15
- Live is life: July 18
- Too big for fairy tales: July 18
- The Gray Man: July 22
- The illusionists: Nothing is what it seems: July 26
- Wounded Hearts: July 29
Series
- The longest night: July 8
- Boo bitch: July 8
- Tune Season 3: July 13
- Woo, an extraordinary lawyer: July 13
- Resident Evil: July 14
- VIP Wishes: July 15
- Season 4 of A place to dream: July 20th
- soul alchemy: July 23th
- Season 4 From Scraps to Cars: July 27th
- Rebel Season 2: July 27th
- Dream Makeovers Season 3: July 27th
- Unmatched: July 29
The Chronicler – RIPE