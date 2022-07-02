Actor of the film “The Shining” dies.

“The glow”, film of Stanley Kubrick, is without a doubt one of the classics of cinema as well as one of the best productions that the seventh art has given. From that creation came many iconic moments that are still remembered by their fans as performances that are still well remembered. The popularity has transcended time and unfortunately it has brought us the bad news of the death of one of the most beloved actors in the feature film.

The interpreter is recognized for bringing to life on the big screen the character of the waiter he approaches Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) in his hallucinations inside the hotel where he is in charge of his care together with his wife (Shelley Duval) and her young son, who also suffers from episodes of hallucinations, in addition to having psychic powers.

Now, at the end of the feature film, his character is the one he addresses Jack inside the bar before attempting to murder his wife and son and then freezing to death in one of the masterful sequences in world cinema history.

Who is the actor from The Shining who passed away?

Joe Turkel He died at the age of 94 last Monday at the facilities of the St John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, His representative confirmed this Friday afternoon. turkel He counted until the last day of his life with more than 140 credits in different productions.

The interpreter also participated in “Blade Runner” other of the cinema classics, in addition to being part of some episodes of “Bonanza”, iconic series that television has given. His last film work dates back to 1990 when she proceeded to leave the big screen after an extensive and outstanding career where he knew how to earn the respect of his parents.