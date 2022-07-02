A new Fortnite exploit allowed infinite paVos to be obtained and almost destroyed the game

I’ve been a couple of hours with the fly behind my ear after entering Twitter and seeing that he had completely messed with the turkey system of Fortnite does nothing; thing that just caught me with the celebration of the Summer Game Festso I imagine that many of you will not be aware of what exactly has happened yet. Let me tell you below.

A few hours ago, a new battle royale glitch emerged as a result of the crossover between the latter and Among Us

As the leaker collected FNBRIntel when buying a pack of stars in Among Us you would receive 600 paVos in Fortnite

The cheapest pack of Among Us it costs about 2 euros, which made the paVos in Fortnite up to three times cheaper ❗

spending very little money However, as expected, Epic Games has already fixed the exploit and has revoked all the items that people bought with paVos obtained in this way ❌

if you buy Among Us star pack through Epic Games Store and already own the Fortnite Among Us cosmetics, you get 600 vbucks! (Similar to the Borderlands 3 collaboration!)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mACpog8ztr — Fortnite Intel (@FNBRintel) June 9, 2022

I was thinking that if I had realized a few hours ago what was happening, I could have told you everything right away so that you could take advantage of it, but it was evident that those responsible for Fortnite they were going to patch the bug and reverse its effects at any time. Be that as it may, all this remains as a strange anecdote in the history of battle royale.