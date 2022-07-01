you get a monster for only 230 euros

Share

The realme mobile is discounted on AliExpress, but only for a limited time. You take it with almost 170 euros discount.

One of realme’s most special smartphones has just plummeted to its lowest price. The realme GT Master Edition plummet and it can be yours with 169 euro discount. We are talking about its most powerful version, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. You will receive it at home quickly and free of charge from a warehouse in Spain, with all the guarantees.

realme has become one of those firms that must always be taken into account. Like others like Xiaomi, it offers good specifications at a reasonable price. This realme GT Master is a very good purchase below 250 euros, I have no doubt.

But that’s not all, there is something we must tell you. If you don’t want to miss other discounts like this, take a look at everything we have prepared for the Amazon Prime Day that will be held on July 12 and 13. The best prices of the year arrive.

Buy the realme mobile at the best price

The first thing that will catch your attention is its 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It is tremendously fluidyou will enjoy smoothness and speed with every touch.

Under its chassis lives the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a chip that has been incorporated by some of the best mid-range of recent times and that will incorporate long-awaited devices such as Nothing Phone (1). It doesn’t matter if you like to play games or if you use very heavy applications, the Qualcomm chip can handle it all.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

In the bowels of this realme, a 4,300mAh battery that you can load at full speed. With a power of 65W, it will allow you to recover energy in the blink of an eye. The Chinese device also has a headphone jack, NFC connectivity and up to 5G.

You’ll be able to take good pictures in almost any condition with the 3 rear cameras of this realme GT Master: it incorporates a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In the hole in its forehead, a 32 megapixel camera.

A special edition that falls in price. A complete smartphone that gets a good grade in all its sections. The realme GT Master is no nonsense, and you can get it at an exceptional price. The offer only has a few hours left, don’t think about it too much.

