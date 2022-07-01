WWE SmackDown July 1, 2022: billboard schedules

FOX will broadcast this Friday, July 1, 2022 Friday Night SmackDown episode 1193, an event that will be broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In this news we will provide information about the billboard and the schedule of the show.

In the last few hours, WWE has confirmed two matches for tonight’s show. In a match where all Money in The Bank participants will fight, except Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi will face Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka. Additionally, The New Day will compete against The Viking Raiders.



Undercard WWE Friday Night SmackDown July 1, 2022



battle of brands

Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders



SmackDown schedules July 1, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile), Asunción (Paraguay)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 2): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 2): Spain



