WWE: Details of a possible return of Brandi Rhodes are revealed

The former wrestler AEW, Brandy Rhodeshas kept training at the “Kulture City” wrestling school that she has together with her husband cody rhodes, facing a possible return to the ring. In addition, he would be in talks to carry out a relationship with WWE and its fighting institution.

depending on the medium Fightful SelectBrandi Rhodes keeps a cordial relationship with WWE since the arrival of her husband Cody at the company in April, to have a fight in WrestleMania 38: Saturday. However, she has not had any appearance, and since January, she has not stepped foot in a ring again. except for training.

During his days as CBO (Chief Business Officer) of All Elite WrestlingBrandi had formed a partnership between the company of Tony Khan and his wrestling school Culture City, which he formed with Cody. Brandi is part of the board of directors of that wrestling school, so a possible alliance with WWE may be feasible.

While her husband is off television with an injury that will take him a long time to recover, Brandi started a series on your channel Youtube, NightmareFamilycalled Brandy on the Rocks.

