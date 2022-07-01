Women’s summer vest: the elegant alternative to the top

The women’s vest has taken the place of shirts and tops for summer 2022. In recent months it seemed to be seen everywhere, from the Instagram of influencers to the fashion collections on the catwalk. But recently has taken a step further, conquering a special place in the celebrity wardrobe the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski. It happened once again: a symbolic garment of male dress has become a sexy must-have and glamor among women.

One of the reasons every celebrity has been seen wearing a women’s vest over the past few months is because of hers ability to transform any look in elegant. Like the one of Kendall Jenner, minimalist, who chooses a five-button model, combined with tailored trousers and platform flip-flops. Or that of Emily Ratajkowskiworn like a real suit, but without a jacket. Gigi Hadid she plays it down, wearing it with jeans and Converse. While Alessandra Ambrosio opt for a cooler version, in linen, to survive the heat of the city.

Like any classic item in the male (or not) wardrobe, the women’s vest has the potential to be declined in different ways. First of all with respect to the silhouette, which varies from oversize to super cropped. Then move on to fabrics: from lined cotton to fresh linen. From evening silk models to knitted ones for autumn. Until you get to absolute protagonist of the summer 2022, the crochet. With colorful textures and pop details, it is immediately the most loved.

There is no mention of a moment of glory closely linked to the world of stars. The vest as a top was also the protagonist of the spring summer 2022 fashion shows. There are those who presented it on the catwalks in its most classic version like the black one of Ann Demeulemeester or the pinstripe one of Sandro. Who has opted for retro silhouettes like Gucci And Zimmermann, with large lapels and contrasting buttons. And who, how Saint Laurent And Dolce & Gabbanamade it a seductive and daring garment, total black to wear all night.

