Who are the billionaires with the most followers on Twitter

Yes, the power of a huge Twitter following coupled with immense wealth. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has 99.5 million followers on Twitter, with whom he constantly shares his outbursts and reflections. Musk uses Twitter as an advertising tool (journalists regularly rush to tell anything he says) and as a bully bully, complaining to regulators (including the Securities and exchange commission, US Consob), people he dislikes (like that “pedophile”, a term Musk used in 2019 to describe Vernon Unsworth, a British diver who helped save a youth soccer team trapped in Thailand. Unsworth sued for defamation and lost) and politicians. President Joe Bidenthe senator Elizabeth Warren and the senator Bernie Sanders – to whom he tweeted: “I keep forgetting that you are still alive” – ​​have all been the subject of his complaints. Sometimes she also tweets about who she supports, like the republican party and the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

He also recently tweeted about Twitter, the company he decided to buy for $ 44 billion in April (when he had 17 million fewer followers). Shortly thereafter, he began complaining that Twitter is underestimating the percentage of bot accounts and not giving him the data to do an independent assessment before completing the acquisition. Has it soured against the sector it is perhaps about to join? In mid-June he tweeted: “TikTok is it destroying civilization? Some think so “. Followed by another tweet: “Or maybe they are social media in general“.

There is a billionaire who has even more followers on Twitter than Musk: the pop star and entrepreneur Rihannathat Forbes made a billionaire in 2021, largely thanks to her share of the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which she promotes intermittently among her 106.8 million followers. In early May posted a tweet with a video of her pregnant applying a face mask and Fenty Beauty lotion, commenting: “And this is about self-care, bad girl!”. (Rihanna gave birth to her first child in mid-May with rapper boyfriend A $ AP Rocky.) According to social media analytics site Socialblade.com, Rihanna is the fourth most followed person on Twitter after Barack Obama, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Musk is in sixth position for number of followers, immediately after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rihanna is one of several celebrities, along with a Shark Tank judge and a tech CEO, who are among America’s most followed billionaires. But wealth isn’t always tied to popularity on the platform. Jeff Bezos, the third richest person in the world, has 4.7 million followers, 5% of Musk’s. Some of the first on the list of Forbeslike the co-founders of Alphabet Larry Page And Sergey Brin, do not have a Twitter account in their name. Others don’t seem to like tweeting. Warren Buffett (currently the ninth richest person in the world) has 1.7 million followers, but the last time he tweeted was in 2016, on live streaming of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. Larry Ellisonco-founder and president of software company Oracle and seventh richest person in the world, has around 116,000 followers and only tweeted once, in 2012, to sing the praises of Oracle’s many commercial applications. “in the #cloud“.

A billionaire with a large Twitter following does not appear on this list as he is no longer on the platform. On January 8, 2021, two days after the US Capitol uprising, Twitter announced it had permanently suspended the former US president’s account. Donald Trump, who at the time had 88.8 million followers, “due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” after a review of his recent tweets. Trump is now sharing his ideas on the Truth Social platform.

Here is the top ten of the most followed billionaires on Twitter. Net assets are updated to Friday 24 June 2022.

1. Rihanna

Followers: 106.8 million

Net worth: $ 1.4 billion

Here is a ranking where Elon Musk is not in first place. Pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna has more Twitter followers than any other billionaire. This helps solidify the audience of her tweets about the products of the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty – a joint venture which he formed with French luxury goods firm LVMH – and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Additionally, Rihanna shares pictures of fashion shoots, including her own cover by Vogue in April, when she was visibly pregnant with her first child.

2. Elon Musk

Follower: 99.5 million

Net worth: $ 234.5 billion

Long before offering $ 44 billion to buy the platform in April, Musk was already very active on Twitter on a wide range of topics – from Tesla’s plans to SpaceX’s rocket launches. He often tweets multiple times a day, raises seemingly random topics, and shares memes about anything fromclean energy toartificial intelligenceup to teasing Twitter’s flagship attorney, Vijaya Gadde. Musk also uses Twitter to attack people he disagrees with, and has also recently accused the democratic party American to stay too far to the left. Last week, five SpaceX employees were reportedly fired for writing and sharing a letter condemning Musk’s activities on Twitter.

3. Kim Kardashian

Followers: 72.7 million

Net worth: $ 1.8 billion

In the early days of the pandemic, Kardashian was criticized by many for her alleged callousness, after October 2020 he had tweeted: “I surprised my inner circle with a trip to a private island, where we could pretend for a brief moment that things were normal.” Today, while some of the most popular tweets of him are vacation photos or references to the Hulu series The Kardashiansthe reality TV star and seasoned businesswoman tweets frequently about the new cosmetics line she’s launched, Skkn By Kim.

4. Bill Gates

Followers: 59.6 million

Net worth: $ 124.9 billion

The tweets from the Microsoft cofounder showcase his passions of the moment, starting with the philanthropic activities of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which include efforts and initiatives to address the issue of climate change and global health crises. Voracious reader, he also shares his favorite booksemphasizes the inspiring people who meets and sometimes expresses his ideas on politics. In May she tweeted about theannulment of the ruling in the Roe v. Wade case: “This would set us back 50 years and would have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable women in our society.”

5. LeBron James

Followers: 51.6 million

Equity: $ 1 billion

James – a new name on the billionaire chart – tweets with the @KingJames account. He likes to retweet and comment, often on his off-pitch appearances. He has retweeted on the new Netflix movie Hustle, starring Adam Sandler as an NBA talent scout (James is one of the film’s producers). He also just has introduced a new media company together with tennis player Naomi Osaka, a project that was also the subject of her appreciation on Twitter. The first NBA player to become a billionaire while still in business, he also uses Twitter to praise the success of other athletes. Especially those of the teams owned by Fenway Sports Group, of which he is an investor. In May, when Liverpool won the Fa Cup final, James he tweeted enthusiastically: “Yes sir !!!!!! We are the winners of the #EmiratesFACup !!!!!!! ”.

6. Oprah Winfrey

Followers: 43.2 million

Net worth: $ 2.5 billion

Winfrey is one of the few people known by her first name only, which also coincides with her Twitter account: @Oprah. Her carefully curated tweets convey what happens in her media empire, whether it’s new reading tips by Oprah from @oprahsbookclub, by an interview with gun control advocate David Hogg for @OprahDaily (the rebrand of O Magazine), or an advertisement from his own book.

7. Kanye West

Followers: 30.8 million

Net worth: $ 2 billion

Author of various posts they have become viral memesWest hasn’t tweeted since November 2020. His latest posts consist of photos of him while vote for himself in the 2020 presidential election. Before that, West sometimes tweeted several times a day. Among the most viral tweets of him are the definition of the comedian Dave Chappelle as a modern day Socrates, sharing a photo of the musician The Weeknd with the Halloween costume as Professor in the Clouds and an invitation to fans to write to him when they would vote for the president of the United States in November 2020.

8. Tim Cook

Followers: 13.5 million

Net worth: $ 2 billion

Cook has 7.5 million more followers than the Apple, who has currently only posted one tweet. Apple’s CEO tweets about upcoming products and shows himself meeting employees. Cook is known for tweeting on the occasion of several months and traditional holidays, such as the Black History Monththe Month of the Asian and Pacific American tradition and the Ramadan. But his most followed tweets include meeting with the cast of the series Ted Lasso of AppleTV and the sharing of memories by Apple cofounder Steve Jobs.

9. Richard Branson

Followers: 12.6 million

Net worth: $ 3.9 billion

Branson, the British billionaire who heads the giant Virgin Group, uses Twitter to promote brands ranging from air travel to media to gyms. He does not shy away from commenting on politics and in recent weeks has supported the policies of gun control and shared his support for refugees Ukrainians. Additionally, he periodically shares pictures of the ocean from his own villa in the British Virgin Islands.

10. Mark Cuban

Followers: 8.7 million

Net worth: $ 4.7 billion

Cuban’s profile is currently filled with reply-to-post tweets thanking him for his online wholesale pharmacy, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, which helped provide low-cost drugs. Cuban launched the company in January to bypass the middlemen for more than 100 drugs, including the leukemia drug imatinib (a generic version of Gleevec), which is currently priced at $ 14.40 a month in Cuban’s pharmacy against a price tag. retail estimated at $ 2,502.60. Cuban invites plus followers to exhibit Nft on its digital gallery platform, Lazy.com.

