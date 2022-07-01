Where to SEE Liga MX 2022? TV stations that will broadcast each teamHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.07.2022 15:08:09





The curtain rises! the teaorneo Apertura 2022 gets underway this weekend with Matchday 1so the emotions return for the fans and the 18 clubs start with new energy in their dream of being champions in this contest.

Given this, many fans begin to wonder how the teams were distributed on the television stations for this Opening 2022namely, who will broadcast the meetings of his favorite club, so here we are going to explain it to you.

And it is important to mention that in the last hours there were some changes as for the team broadcast rightsas reported by the TV Azteca commentator, David Medrano.

The statement detailed this Friday that the matches of the Juarez Braves will be broadcast on this Opening 2022 just for the screens Fox Sportsthus leaving Aztec TV Y TUDN.

Likewise, another club that moved at the last moment is the Necaxaas they leave TV Azteca and their meetings will only go through TUDN. Next we tell you how the transmission rights are distributed of the Mexican teams for this Opening 2022.

This is how the teams are distributed on TV