What was missing, Amazon filters the prices of the most ‘hyped’ mobile of the year

Details of the Nothing Phone continue to leak (1), which has now been temporarily spotted on Amazon Germany, hinting at its prices for European markets.

It is the work of carl pei -former CEO and co-founder of OnePlus- so no one should be surprised that this Nothing Phone (1) is on its way to becoming the mobile with the most media coverage of recent timesat least on the Android platform.

And it will be for sure, not so much because of the attractiveness of a terminal that is limited to offering things already known in a mid cut hardwareseasoned with a differential design and some lights outside, but rather because the Chinese executive has always handled the media like no one else in this industry.

The next leak is perhaps the most importantthe one that we all wanted to know and the one that we thought would not be revealed until its presentation on July 12, although with Nothing everything is possible and here we already have the prices for Europe of your most important device.

has made it possible the German division of the giant Amazonwhich for a moment has had listed and open to Nothing Phone (1) among its extensive catalog of products, something that has not gone unnoticed on Reddit from where we now bring you this information directly.

So, and always according to Amazon DE, the new and hyped Nothing Phone (1) will cost 469.99 euros for its base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, going up to the 549.99 euros in case we want a more powerful version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

Here are the specifications we know about this Nothing Phone (1)

As we have mentioned, we will have to wait until July 12, 2022 to know it officially and in detail, although we have even seen it on video and the manufacturer himself has revealed a lot of data to us, so it goes all the relevant information of this Nothing Phone (1) that has already transpired.

The first thing is your curious design halfway between modernity and style retrowith this transparent back that reveals some components and a configurable LED lighting system which will serve as a notification indicator. Apart from that, there are not many more features that we can expect in a mid-cut smartphone.

In addition, we also know some of the technical characteristics from his data sheetso right here we leave you this mini table of specifications waiting to know it in depth:

Screen : 6.55-inch FHD+ flat OLED, 90Hz

: 6.55-inch FHD+ flat OLED, 90Hz chipsets : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 5G SA/NSA modem

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 5G SA/NSA modem 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (12GB/256GB version)

Android 12 with NothingOS

32 MP front camera

50 MP + 8 MP (ultra wide angle) + 2 MP (macro or depth) rear cameras

Drums : 4,500 mAh (non-removable) with fast charging and wireless charging

: 4,500 mAh (non-removable) with fast charging and wireless charging Transparent back cover and recycled aluminum chassis

