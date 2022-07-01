What is REVIVE and how does it work, the DANGEROUS virus that STEALS your data from BBVA?

A new virus computer threatens the security of thousands of users of the digital banking of BBVA In Mexico, it’s about ‘revive‘ a malware that steals your data and bank information so it is dangerous and this is what is known about how works therefore, the complaints against this evil begin to increase in volume to become a real problem for the users of this bank.

The Cleafy security company was in charge of revealing the existence of this virus known as revive and that it is classified as dangerous for bank users BBVA. According to the security company, this computer threat can steal user data, which makes it a latent risk.

The virus Computer hackers are sophisticated software that masquerade as legitimate websites or programs to break into the device’s operating system using the software. steals information or atrophy the operating system of the device in question, this virus of revive steal data bank of the user.

One of the main risks that the existence of the revive is that it can infect other computers or devices on the same network, so it could pose a danger to thousands of users of the applications of BBVAwho carry out thousands of procedures every day through their mobile application.

Until now BBVA did not comment on the existence of the revive virusesso users will be the ones who must be vigilant so as not to be a victim of the theft of their accounts and data, which can put their assets at risk.

This is how REVIVE works, the dangerous virus that steals your data from BBVA

According to the information collected by the computer security company that revealed the existence of the virus named as ‘revive‘, his way of infecting and having the ability to Steal the data It works through a technique known as phishing, which consists of duplicating the interface of an official page to deceive users.

The revive virusesasks through phishing that users enter their authentication passwords, in order to steal them and access your accounts and data banks of BBVAaccording to the information collected by the researchers, it is pointed out that foreign users in Mexico are the ones at greatest risk.

The investigation indicates that computer criminals convince the user that he must download a new security application if he wants to continue consulting his bank information in the terminal in order to steal the data of BBVA from the alleged apocryphal app.