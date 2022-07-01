What is REVIVE and how does it work, the DANGEROUS virus that STEALS your data from BBVA?

A new virus computer threatens the security of thousands of users of the digital banking of BBVA In Mexico, it’s about ‘revive‘ a malware that steals your data and bank information so it is dangerous and this is what is known about how works therefore, the complaints against this evil begin to increase in volume to become a real problem for the users of this bank.

The Cleafy security company was in charge of revealing the existence of this virus known as revive and that it is classified as dangerous for bank users BBVA. According to the security company, this computer threat can steal user data, which makes it a latent risk.

