What happened to the children of ‘Jurassic Park’

It was released in theaters a couple of weeks ago. Jurassic World: Dominionthe film that culminates the progression of a reboot hatched by Universal Pictures, back in 2015 with the premiere of Jurassic World. Playing on nostalgia, this latest expansion of the universe brings back the trio of actors from the original 1993 film; Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Spielberg’s survival adventure still sails through the minds of an entire generation that enjoyed in their youth the anthological impact of seeing dinosaurs in motion, projected on the big screen. However, although we have traced the successful careers of adult performers What happened to the two children? jurassic-park?

Ariana Richards and Joseph MazzelloThey played Lex and Tim Murphy, two brothers who were the grandsons of John Hammond, the park’s owner and benefactor. Richards was only 13 years old when she assumed the role of that curious little girl, while Mazzello at that time was 9 years. His faces of amazement when he saw the creatures still remain in the memory of moviegoers, as well as the mythical scene in the kitchen in which they both hid from two velociraptors. If you currently do not remember having seen them in more projects, it is not that you have a bad memory, since neither of them returned to achieve the fame that the first opening of the Park of cloud island (Oahu outside of fiction).

Ariana Richards appeared briefly in the sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park and then until 2013 he participated in various films for television such as the princess horse, Silence broken, Tremors 3: Return to perfection either battle dogs. Her professional focus completely moved away from acting after 2013. Richards chose the world of art and the truth is that she has not done badly at all, since her impressionist pictures and paintings have earned her relevant awards from the pictorial scene.

Unlike her older sister in fiction, Mazzello has continued in renowned projects after her experience with Spielberg’s orders. In fact, the actor who is now 38 years old had already appeared in other relevant films such as The force of illusion by Richard Donner or in presumed innocent, sharing cast with Harrison Ford. In his recent filmography, Mazzello has acted in movies like The social network, wild river, G.I. Joe and in Bohemian Rhapsody. Thanks to Steven Spielberg and his letter of recommendation, the actor was able to begin his studies at the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.

Following the return of Neill, Dern and Goldblum, fans wondered why the kids from Jurassic Park didn’t return in dominioncircumstance that the director Colin Trevorrow explained in the promotion: “Each of these characters absorbs too much oxygen every time they walk into a room (…) there were already too many Jurassic Park characters on the scene.”