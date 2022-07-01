Waymond from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a character from ‘The Goonies’: actor Ke Huy Quan | Entertainment Cinema and Series
After spending many years in retirement, actor Ke Huy Quan returned to the cinema as Waymond Wang in the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022) and both his performance and the movie have received good reviews with a 95% rating. on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film chronicles the adventures of a Chinese immigrant who must save reality after it is put at risk by a multiversal breakup. Traveling through infinite versions of herself in the multiverse, the protagonist gradually learns to use her powers to save the universe.
In this action-comedy Waymond, Ke Huy Quan plays the role of the father of Joy Wang (Stephanie Hsu) and the husband of the film’s lead, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh).
But as we pointed out, this appearance of the Vietnamese actor also known as Jonathan Ke Quan comes after he enjoyed a lot of fame as a child, and then retired for several decades from the film industry.
Who is actor Ke Huy Quan from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?
Fans of ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ (1984) will find actor Ke Huy Quan from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ familiar, because there he plays Short Round, an 11-year-old Chinese orphan who accompanies Indy (Harrison Ford) on his adventure.
His outstanding participation placed him as a child star and a year later Steven Spielberg chose him again to appear in ‘The Goonies’. This film tells the story of a group of adventurous children who find a mysterious map to a legendary treasure.
However, after these two stellar roles, his outstanding participations diminished and in the end he dedicated himself to working behind the scenes as an action choreographer in films such as ‘Enigma’, ‘The One’ and ‘X-Men’.
In April 2022, he confessed to ‘People’ magazine that after ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and ‘The Goonies’, the roles offered to him were stereotypes of Asian people and thus his opportunities in the middle were fading. .
“It was very hard. I was waiting for the phone to ring, but they rarely called me. It was a difficult decision (leaving acting in early 2000).”
After spending years off the screen, he returned with the Netflix tape ‘Finding Ohana’ in 2021 and with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ in 2022.
The reference to ‘The Goonies’ in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
As one of the actor’s memorable roles was in ‘The Goonies’ as Richard Wang, better known as Data, for the recent ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ there is a hidden reference to the character.
In ‘The Goonies’ Data is passionate about technology and James Bond movies, so he shows himself to be an inventor and among the things he carried with him is his trusty belt, where he places his tools and some of his ‘gadgets’ ‘.
In ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Waymond Wang’s character carries a brown fanny pack with him which is very useful, as he even uses it as a weapon in one part of the film.
Ke Huy Quan’s subtle but witty reference to Data from ‘The Goonies’, the character he played 37 years ago, fits perfectly into this movie about the multiverse.