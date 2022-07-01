Updated WWE Money in The Bank 2022 bets

WWE Money in The Bank is WWE’s next Premium Live Event. It will take place this Saturday, July 2, and the bookmakers begin to indicate the Confirmed Fight Favorites. The portal BetOnline has presented the first figures, where we can see how Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, protagonists of the new promotional poster, are the two favorites.

as curiosity, John Cena appears on the favorites list of men’s ladder wrestling. There is still a spot to be confirmed and bettors indicate that he, Kevin Owens or Ezekiel will fill that slot.

Below, we review the odds for each match, marking the favorite to win in bold.



WWE Money in The Bank 2022 Betting



Raw Women’s Championship



bianca belair (-1400) vs. Carmella (+550)



SmackDown Women’s Championship



Ronda Rousey (-2000) vs. Natalia (+700)



United States Championship



theory (-200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+140)



Unified Tag Team Championship



The Uses (-650) vs. Street Profits (+350)



Women’s Money in the Bank



becky lynch (-105)

(-105) Liv Morgan (+275)

Alexa Bliss (+275)

Lacey Evans (+350)

Asuka (+800)

Rachel Rodriguez (+800)

Shotzi (+2000)



Men’s Money in the Bank



seth rollins (-220)

(-220) Drew McIntyre (+225)

Riddle (+250)

Sami Zayn (+300)

John Cena (+1200) (NOT CONFIRMED)

Remember that negative odds indicate how much money you have to bet to get a profit of 100 dollars. the smaller the number, the less money you earn and the more favored the fighter is. On the other hand, positive odds indicate the profit corresponding to a $100 bet. The higher the number, the less favorite the fighter is.

