“Uncharted: off the map”, the adaptation of the great video game franchise arrives at HBO Max

the premiere of Uncharted: off the map marks a milestone in the history of cinema and television. This is the first production of Sony PlayStation Productions. As well as Marvel and how starwars in the era Disney, PlayStation has a logo that introduces its characters first in what is already an emotional impact for all gamers in the world. It is only a promise for now, but you have to prepare.

fans of Nathan Drake and his adventures over the years are the most concerned when facing this adaptation that dreams of becoming a franchise. But for those who have never played these video games, the experience of enjoying this film will be much simpler. There is, of course, no shortage of nods to the games, some are particularly exciting, but they do not, in any way, go to the heart of the film.

Uncharted: off the map It starts with a big action scene to get viewers hooked and then flashes back to the adolescence of Nathan Drake and his brother Sam. Although this structure is taken from the video game, it is clear that you do not want to risk viewers having to wait for a shocking moment. Then yes, we will see Nathan as an adult (Tom Holland) and how he meets Sully (Mark Wahlberg) who recruits him for an ambitious adventure in search of a gigantic treasure related to the expedition of Magellan and Elcano. In all that first part, the logic of the adventures of the fortune hunters and betrayal as a constant currency is shown. The villain also appears, Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) a Spaniard who will do whatever it takes to keep the treasure and finally there is Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali) to join the triangle of betrayals and competitions.

Adventure cinema has existed since before the beginning of sound cinema, but it is more than clear that Raiders of the Lost Ark (Raiders of the Lost Ark1981) It is the obligatory reference for almost all the exponents of the genre. Surely there is merit in steven spielberg Y george lucas for having managed to generate such an important point in the history of this kind of film. Uncharted is no exception and his legacy of Indiana Jones seen in many scenes. Four decades have passed and the genre has not been able to detach itself from that wonderful heritage.

The film has several spectacular moments but is lost in others due to excess of dialogue and lack of humor. However, when he has managed to explain everything he finally dedicates himself to the spectacular and from then until the end he does not disappoint. It has moments that deserve to enter the history of adventure cinema of all time. The film, on the other hand, is less violent than the video game, something that has a certain market logic but still attracts attention. It is evident that it was not the original project but they were altering it. In this case it is not serious, but we will see in the adaptation of other video games where violence is a central part.

Uncharted complies with the rules of the franchises that are born. He wastes time in presentations and goes up until he ends up very high. Even the viewer will have to wait for post-credit scenes because the promise of more adventures is very clear. . As an initial film, it fully complies but it is clear that the total action has been left for a possible second part. The actors have fun and the characters have all the potential. As it happened in its time with video games, the initial story is just the beginning and the possibilities are limitless.

Uncharted: off the map premieres on July 8 in hbo max.

