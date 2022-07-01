UASLP Medicine students will apply free tests for HIV and AIDS detection – La Jornada de San Luis

Students of the Medical Surgeon career of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP) in coordination with the State Health Services, will carry out this Sunday, July 3, the first Test-a-thon, which has the objective of facilitating the general population timely diagnosis, control and prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The event will be held in the Tangamanga Uno park planetarium, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hazael Briones Jiménez, fourth-year student of the Medical Surgeon career and president of the Potosi Society of Physicians in Training (SOPOMEF) said that more than a thousand rapid HIV tests will be applied free of charge with a maximum duration of 20 minutes, the Those interested will be able to receive counseling and advice in case any test has a certain result.

He explained that SOPOMEF is a committee made up of young people from the Faculty of Medicine of the UASLP whose purpose is to offer students a global and current vision, as well as to seek a change in Potosi society through humanistic and particular activities of the task. medical.

Briones Jiménez stressed that the organization of the Testatón was at the initiative of her colleague Karla Beatriz Castañeda Solís, current Local Official of the Permanent Committee on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, including HIV and AIDS (SCORA), together with Daniel Delgado Santamaría, a student fifth-year medical student and SCORA general assistant.

The university student stated that, from the beginning of the project, the State Health Services were contacted, which at all times provided support and managed to obtain the donation of a thousand tests for application to the general population; He added that in collaboration with the Ambulatory Center for the Prevention and Care of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (CAPASITS), training was provided to the participating students.

“At the national level, the committees of various schools or faculties of Medicine have implemented this activity, at the UASLP it is the first time and it is expected to continue.”

The Test-a-thon will be held with the support of fourth-year medical students: Faride Ayech Leyva, president of SOPOMEF, 2021-2022 administration; Oscar Hazael Briones Jiménez, president of SOPOMEF, management 2022-2023; Alan Rodrigo Gutiérrez Vega, local director of SOPOMEF projects, management 2021-2022; Darlene Zapata Solís, local project director of SOPOMEF 2022-2023, and Victoria de la Luz Ramírez Ruiz, supervisor of the Labyrinth Museum of Sciences and Arts.

During the course of the event, it will be used to extend an awareness campaign to prevent other sexually transmitted diseases.