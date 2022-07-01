“Top Gun: Maverick” is already Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film in the US | culture and entertainment

“Top Gun: Maverick” has become the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise’s entire career in the US, where he has amassed more than 290 million dollars in just two weeks.

After a spectacular premiere that grossed 120 million dollars in its first weekend, the public’s interest in the action film has not diminished, since in its second weekend in theaters it entered more than 90 million, an audience retention that not even the Marvel factory has achieved in its most recent releases.

Before “Top Gun: Maverick” Cruise’s most lucrative film in the North American country was “War of the Worlds”, which grossed 234 million in 2005, when the context was much more propitious for the theater business.

There are three reasons that explain the good performance of the film: It was presented in style at the Cannes Festival, it has received excellent reviews and it had a strategic release date, during the weekend in which the United States celebrated the Memorial Day, which had Monday as a holiday throughout the country.

Thus, in just four days, the Paramount + studio managed to recover its investment of more than 170 million in the film, directed by architect Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”).

The sequel, which has come 36 years after the release of the original film, also far exceeded the premiere of “Top Gun” in 1986, which only entered $ 8 million in its first weekend, according to the Box portal records. OfficeMojo.

“I saw the first film when I was a child, 12 years old, and I was very impressed with Tony Scott’s style, but I also knew that I had to make it my own. That I had to take the story into the future and not look back,” he said. Kosinski in a recent interview with Efe.

The rest of the weekend box office in the US was dominated by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (9.2 million dollars in its fifth week), “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (4.5 million in its second week), “The Bad Guys” ($3.3 million in its seventh week) and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($2.9 million in its third week).