Tommy Dreamer reveals that John Cena asked him for permission to use a move of his

For many years now, the Attitude Adjustment has been the deadliest move in John Cena’s repertoire. However, in his early days in wrestling, Cena did not use this finisher. ECW legend and former WWE wrestler Tommy Dreamer recently revealed on the Busted Open podcast that John Cena personally asked him to use his finisherthe Dream Driverbecause WWE suggested it to him in a meeting. These were Dreamer’s words:

“I had the honor of working with John. It was more or less my thing when I worked with WWE. I worked with everyone who was starting out on the road. John was always a professional“.

“I’ll tell you what stood out the most, because in this business respect is everything. It really is. At the beginning, when WWE wanted to give John Cena the first push, he approached me and said: ‘I’ve been suggested at the meeting to use your finisher as my finishing move. I wanted to come and talk to you. If you don’t want me to, I won’t.’

I was like: ‘I really appreciate that you come and tell me. I’m not going to win with him, and obviously they want you to, so go ahead with it.’ The fact that you walked up to another person and said that was really cool, because she cared for him when she didn’t have to.”

Thus, John Cena started using the Tommy Dreamer finisher and adapted it in his own way to make it one of the most emblematic movements in WWE. Subsequently, Tommy Dreamer has continued to use it throughout his career, however, Cena was in charge of executing it in a somewhat different way from the beginning to give it his own touch.

