Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale experimented with the character of Gorr during filming

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir ), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok ) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord along with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy .

During the virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale talked about his work on Gorr the Slaughterer of Godsexplaining that he had “tried out“With the role e discovered the character better during the filming of Taika Waititi’s film:

“I loved him because, you know, you never know exactly what you’re going to do with a character like that… until you see it completely and it’s in your head. And we didn’t have that much time. You know, we talked about it during the quarantine, moreover in a very abstract way. But then I played it and it all worked out right. He was a devoted and religious man with tattoos that he then cut himself, hence all those scars. And that’s when you really start playing the role and experimenting as you make the film. You know, discover the character as you go. “