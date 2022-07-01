Thor: Love and Thunder, actors who were deleted from the Marvel movie (Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum and Lena Headey) | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The production of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been surrounded by controversy before its premiere, by those who believe that Natalie Portman’s muscular arms have CGI and now because of the issue of the actors who recorded scenes but will not appear in the new film from Marvel.
The film marks the fourth solo adventure for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and sets the god of thunder on a journey to find his inner peace, but everything is interrupted when Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale) goes on a killing spree.
To stop this new villain Thor seeks the help of his allies in previous films like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now turned into Mighty Thor.
To tell this epic adventure and develop the characters in the duration of the film, some scenes were cut and even the participation of some actors had to be completely deleted.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actors who were cut from the movie
The name of the actors who no longer appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was revealed in an interview by Christian Bale with the YouTube channel Prensa Escenario in June, where he said that he filmed scenes with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum but he no longer knows. used at the end in the film.
“I got to work with Peter Dinklage, who’s not in the final cut of the movie, but he’s fantastic. I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, who’s not in the final movie either. As you can see, a lot of stuff ends up being cut at the time of editing. even though they are beautiful and shiny things”.
In the MCU Jeff Goldblum played The Grand Master, the leader of the planet Sakaar, in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017) and in the animated series ‘Marvel What If…?’ (2021), in addition to having a small cameo in the credits of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017).
For his part, Peter Dinklage appeared in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) in the role of Eitiri, a dwarf who was forced to forge the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos and who later helps Thor to forge his Stormbreaker axe.
Lena Headey and her erased role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Another actress who will not appear in ‘Thor 4’ is the former star of ‘Game of Thrones, Lena Headey, who will even face legal problems for being eliminated from the Marvel Studios film.
According to what was reported by Variety on June 30, the actress’s former agency called Troika sued her for 1.5 million dollars due to commissions owed for projects in which she was going to appear, such as ‘Thor 4’.
And although neither the actress nor the agency responded to Variety’s request for information, it was confirmed that Lena Headey’s scenes in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will not appear in the final cut of the film.
Despite the cut actors, the confirmed cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ includes Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Hemsworth, and Matt Damon.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens on July 8, 2022, but in some countries, such as Mexico, it will hit theaters from Wednesday, July 6.