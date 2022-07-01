This we know about Barbie, a movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Initially announced in 2014, the film “Barbie” has quickly become one of the closest releases of 2023. And yes, it sounds like there is still a long way to go, but since this year we have been given many details about the next film from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Audiences have praised and criticized each “Barbie” update (after all, this is one of the most beloved toys of all time), but this April, Warner Bros. released the first official image of Margot Robbie as Barbieand the anticipation has been building ever since, especially after Warner Bros. fanned the flames with our first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In addition to co-writing the final draft of “Barbie,” the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for “Little Women” and “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig, is running the project. In addition to playing the title character, Robbie is also a producer along with “Dallas Buyers Club” producer Robbie Brenner (Mattel Films) and “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman (Heyday Films), as well as her husband, Tom Ackerley ( LuckyChap).

Here’s a roundup of everything we know about the “Barbie” movie so far, from the release date to the cast and the project’s long production history.

What is Barbie about?

To date we have not ONE idea what this movie will be about, as there is no official synopsis. However, in an interview with British Vogue in June 2021, Robbie suggested that people should expect the unexpected.

“It comes with a lot of baggage!” she said of the paper. “Y lots of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack him. People usually listen to Barbie and think, I know this movie is going to be, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not…'”

Robbie said something similar when he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter that same summer. “Kind of like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie. I know what that is,’ but our goal is to say, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’ll give you something totally different, which you didn’t know you wanted,'” Robbie said. “Now can we really honor IP and fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all of that and spark a thoughtful conversation, then we really are firing on all cylinders.”

Rumors of multiple Barbies and Kens, while fitting with the doll’s 60-year history, certainly invite a certain level of curiosity.

In 2016, there was an earlier version of the Barbie movie starring Amy Schumer which was ultimately not done for various reasons. That movie would have followed Schumer’s character after she was kicked out of “Barbieland” because she didn’t measure up to her beauty standards. And honestly we don’t expect something like that.

who runs barbie

Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of “Lady Bird” and celebrated for the 2019 “Little Women” remake, signed on to write the “Barbie” movie in 2019 along with her partner, writer-director from “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach. However, in July of last year, Variety confirmed that Gerwig would also be directing the film.

“Barbie” is a bit out of the norm for Gerwig and Baumbach. Gerwig, who is also an actress, is best known for her quirky and insightful comedy-dramas. Baumbach tends to make very mannered and somewhat dry movies like “The Squid and the Whale.” Neither’s filmography necessarily screams “the obvious person to make a movie about a famous toy.” But, that’s perhaps what makes “Barbie” so intriguing.

Barbie Cast

Margot Robbie, best known for her role in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and for playing Harley Quinn in three DC superhero movies, signed on to play the lead in July 2019. Robbie is also producing the film. through his production company, LuckyChap Entertainmentco-produced by Mattel Films and HeyDay Films.

For a time, Robbie was the only confirmed star for the film, but what would Barbie be without Ken? In October 2021, Ryan Gosling was announced as the Ken of live action next to Robby. Gosling has previously starred in films like “Blade Runner 2049” and “Drive,” but has also done lighter films like “La La Land” and “Crazy Stupid Love,” so it seems pretty clear which of his past performances will be the most relevant to his portrayal of Ken.

However, Robbie and Gosling aren’t the only big names in the film. In fact, the list of big names in film It’s honestly a bit absurd. According to some gossip New York Times journalist Kyle Buchannan heard at the Cannes Film Festival, there will be multiple Barbies and Kens in the movie. Insecure star Issa Rae and Hari Nef, the trans actress and model who starred in “Transparent,” will also reportedly play Barbies. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the 14th Doctor in the upcoming season of “Doctor Who,” will be alternate Kens.

There are a lot of additional actors playing as yet unknown roles. comedians Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera they’ll be in “Barbie” somehow. Emma Mackey, the “Death on the Nile” star who is often said to resemble Margot Robbie, will appear alongside her doppelganger in “Barbie.”

America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou are also slated to appear in the film. Emerald Fennell, writer and director of 2020’s “Promising Young Woman,” also has a role. And more recently the participation of Dua Lipa was also confirmed.

This cast is seriously wild, which makes it all the more fun that “Barbie” is scheduled to release on the same day as another 2023 movie with a ridiculously large and impressive all-star cast, “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan.

When is barbie released

there have been almost 40 animated movies with titles like “Barbie: Fairytopia,” “Barbie in A Mermaid Tale” and “Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar” over the past 20 years, with more on the way. However, this will be the first live-action Barbie movie and the first released theatrically, and has been in various stages of development for a while.

There has been talk of a Barbie movie since 2009, although that movie, which would have been made with Universal Pictures, never came to fruition. A more serious attempt was made in 2014 when Mattel partnered with Sony Pictures. That script went through several phases of pre-development, and at one point, “Juno” writer Diablo Cody came on board to rewrite it, though she revealed to ScreenCrush that she didn’t even turn in an early draft.

As mentioned, there was also the Amy Schumer project from 2016, in which she would have starred as a woman who gets kicked out of Barbieland for her blemishes, but falls apart after she left 4 months later.

There was then talk that Anne Hathaway might star in another movie, but in 2018, after no deal was done, Sony’s options on the rights to Barbie expired and Warner Bros. took over them, eventually resulting in Gerwig and Robbie’s next film, whose release date is from July 21, 2023.

Will “Barbie Girl” appear in the movie?

Mattel, the company that owns Barbie, has a complicated history with the song. “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. Shortly after the song’s release, Mattel sued MCA Records, accusing the song of violating its trademark and sullying Barbie’s wholesome image with lyrics like “I’m a dumb blonde girl in a fantasy world” and “You can brush my hair, undress everywhere”.

To the surprise of the world, Mattel lost the case, but extended it in the US Supreme Court, which rejected the toy company’s appeal.

Finally, in 2009, Mattel seemed to build on the popularity of the song by using a version with clean lyrics to promote the toy. Still, “Barbie Girl” will not appear in the film. Variety contacted Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, the manager of Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrøm, and was told, “The song won’t be used in the movie,” but at least we’ll always have the music video.

