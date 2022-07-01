This was the advice Austin Butler got from Leonardo DiCaprio before he starred in Elvis

In the coming months, the director’s new bet will hit theaters Baz Luhrman Based on the life of Elvis Presley. the biopic of Elvis features the performances of Tom Hanks Y austin butlerwho had the difficult task of putting himself in the shoes of the king of rock and roll.

The truth is that Luhrman found something in Butler that none of the other performers he had considered for the role had. His charisma and talent, and a selfless recommendation from Denzel Washington, made the Australian director interested in the young performer.

The truth is that the choice seems to have been worthwhile, since in his first exhibitions, including that of the Cannes Film FestivalThe film garnered high praise. It was even applauded in the European contest, making it clear that it is a great bet.

The actor had a great challenge when putting himself in the shoes of Elvis

When we think of a music biopic many ideas come to our mind. However, conceiving something like what Luhrmann has in mind is much more complex. As could be seen in the advances of Elvis, the visual commitment, the tone and the rhythm of the film are impressive. Add to that Butler’s performance that had to live up to the director’s frenetic vision.

Recently, the actor revealed that it was not easy to put himself in the shoes of Elvis, much less act under Luhrmann’s extravagant directives. However, Austin arrived fairly prepared for the shoot thanks to the fact that he had the advice of one of the best actors in Hollywood.

“It’s scary. But I’ve said this before, I talked to Leo [DiCaprio] beforehand and told me, “Baz is going to keep you off balance, but he’s going to bring out things in you that you never knew you had in you.” And that is exactly what it was. He pushed me right to the brink of what I thought was possible. And I always knew that if he fell, he would catch me. That he was safe,” Butler said in an interview with Jake’s Take.

Definitely, Leonardo Dicaprio he knew what he was talking about, having collaborated twice with the Australian director. The first was in 1996, at the beginning of her career, with Romeo + Juliet, which he co-starred with Claire Danes. The second was in 2013, when she played Jay Gatsby in the adaptation of The Great Gatsby, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Nor should we forget that DiCaprio and Butler shared the screen in Once upon a time in Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) by Quentin Tarantino.

No doubt DiCaprio was the right person to advise Butler about what to expect in your work with the director. Everything seems to indicate that the actor’s experience with Luhrmann was a good one, especially when most critics point out that Butler’s performance is masterful.

