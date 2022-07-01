This is what the children of Jumanji look like today

The movie “Jumanji” is one of the most popular films of the ’90s and without a doubt marked a whole generation of young people thanks to its original story.

The film premiered in 1995 and featured the beloved actor Robin Williams, who passed away on August 11, 2014. It also featured the participation of Kirsten Dunst Y Bradley Piercewho played the two children who played the dangerous game and began the story based on a children’s story published by Chris Van Allsburg in 1981.

27 years have passed since the premiere of the film that recently had a sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”.

Kirsten Dunst became one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

Many will wonder what the children who appeared in the movie look like today. Jumanji original. In the case of Kirsten Dunstwho played Judy Sheperd in the film, is not difficult to find out since she is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood today.

Before appearing in Jumanji, dunst He had already shared the camera with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the movie “Interview with the Vampire”. In addition, she has participated in very successful films such as “Little Women”, “Spider-Man”, “The Virgin Suicides”, “Melancholia”, among others. Her last role was hers in “The Power of the Dog”, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

Bradley Pierce is away from show business.

What happened to Bradley Pierce

The situation of Bradley Piercewho played Peter Sheperd in “Jumanji”, is very different from that of Kirsten Dunst. Pierce is now 39 years old and, unlike Dunst, “Jumanji” was his biggest hit. The actor is currently married to Shari Holmes, with whom he has been since 2005 and has two children: Gavin and Dorian.

Bradley He is currently focused on running a restaurant in Los Angeles and is heavily involved in charitable organizations. Although he continues to act, he often appears in minor roles in low-budget movies or series.

