This is what Kate Winslet looks like as a Na’vi warrior in The Sense of Water

MADRID, Jul 1. (CultureLeisure) –

Slowly ‘Avatar: The sense of water’ goes preparing for its theatrical releasearrive the First images of the character that Kate Winslet embodies in the sequel to the 2009 hit, in which the Oscar winner for ‘The Reader’ appears turned into a Na’vi. In addition, it is confirmed that it will be an action heroine in this installment, which is scheduled to land in commercial theaters on December 16becoming one of the great cinematographic events in this 2022.

It has been in Empire magazine, in which she has been on the cover, where this first look at her character, the Na’vi Ronal, who is one of the leaders of the oceanic Metkayina tribe. Winslet has described Ronald as a “deeply loyal and courageous leader“In addition to being a warrior expert.

“Have a great sense of loyalty and courage. She is very strong, a fighter. Even in the face of the gravest danger, and with an unborn baby in her wombis still able to join his people and defend what he loves most: his family and his home,” the actress told the media, who will show her skills for action scenesa genre in which little has been lavished in his filmography.

Ready to return to Pandora? Empire’s world-exclusive #Avatar: The Way Of Water issue is coming, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as Na’vi leader Ronal on the newsstand cover. On sale Thursday 7 July. READ MORE: https://t.co/PKwSUIJot1 pic.twitter.com/7oMLHlVeSC — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

Along with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, Kate Winslet’s Ronal leads the Metkayina tribe, who dwell in the shallows of Pandora’s vast oceans – and will play a major part in #Avatar: The Way Of Water. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZfvLA7ywH9 pic.twitter.com/UpZRQhgIuS

— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

On the other hand, the warrior Ronal has given the interpreter a great opportunity, who reunites with James Cameronwith whom he had not worked again in almost 25 years after being released ‘Titanic’ in 1997. Cameron was precisely the ideal filmmaker for Winslet to become an action heroine, given her experience with female characters in that genrelike Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator’ or Sigourney Weaver’s Lieutenant Ripley in ‘Aliens, the return’.

‘Avatar: The sense of water’ aspires to become the highest grossing film of the year. Its predecessor is, not counting inflation, the highest-grossing feature film in history by earning more than 2,847 million dollars worldwide, a title that was briefly snatched from him ‘Avengers: Endgame’ until its re-release in China. Its sequel has the challenge of living up to it, in addition to becoming a cinematographic miracle, since it would be the First film to exceed $2 billion in grosses after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.