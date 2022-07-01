This is the exorbitant amount that Tom Cruise paid the Navy to use fighters in the new ‘Top Gun’

In the last weeks, Tom Cruise He has walked the red carpets of half the world and will continue to do so, as part of the presentation of his latest project, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’the sequel to the iconic film in which he starred in 1986.

The fans of the actor have been able to see his comeback on the carpet at the Cannes Film Festivalafter years without going to the best-known event in the French city, and was also present at the film premiere in londonwhere he was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is nothing new that the famous performer It is one of the actors that is most involved in each of the projects in which it participates. and, like other familiar faces like Jason Momoa, prefers to do without doubles for action scenes and be himself who carries them out.

Now has returned to get into the skin of his most iconic character, Pete Mitchell, in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’the sequel to the success he starred in more than 30 years ago, specifically in 1986.

Tom has done everything on his part to make the new installment of ‘Top Gun’ a successin fact, he has been so involved that it was he who has paid a more than considerable figure to the US Navy to be able to use its fighters in the film.

HOW MUCH DID TOM CRUISE PAY TO USE FIGHTERS IN ‘TOP GUN:MAVERICK’?

The ‘Top Gun’ team‘ it was clear that I wanted to have a real fighter during the recording of the film and so power experience the same sensations as a real pilotl.

To fulfill the wish of those involved in the feature film, the well-known actor paid the United States Navy the astronomical amount of 11,374 dollars for each hour of use of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fightersbuilt by Boeing.

Although money was not the only condition that the US Navy put Tom Cruise and the rest of the film crew.

The indispensable condition to be able to use the fighters for both Cruise and the rest of the cast of the feature film was that none of them could touch the controls of the fighter planes under any circumstancessomething that the interpreter accepted somewhat resignedly, since he wanted his companions to be able to pilot, but finally they had to settle for riding in the back and experiencing some aspects of the flight such as the G force or the vibrations that occur while you are on board.

Yes indeedduring the film, the entire cast pretended they were really on the hunts and, according to critics, eThe result on a visual level is very successful.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has already become the best opening of Tom Cruise’s career and raised $151 million in its first weekend alone in theaters.