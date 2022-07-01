This Is The Box Office Record Tom Cruise Can Beat With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Nails on worldwide ticket sales of over $280 million in just three daysthe expected (and delayed by covid-19) Top Gun: Maverick not only doing vibe to hollywood hoping that movie theaters are out of the danger zone after the pandemic, but has put Tom Cruise on track to get what seemed impossible just twelve months ago: establishing a new grossing record for an actor.

The sequel to top gunfrom 1986, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in Cruise’s more than forty-year career and, if it keeps up the momentum, it could fetch more than $100 million – as first reported by PuckNews–, a number that nobody has approached in a single film since the beginning of the war of the streaming.

This amount would exceed that recorded by Keanu Reeves, who, apparently, achieved more than 83 million dollars for each film of the Matrix trilogy – which premiered in 1999 – and obtained a total of 250 million from a joint collection of 1,600 million. . Will Smith holds the record for the highest grossing for a single filmas he reportedly took 100 million for his third role as protector of the galaxy in the trilogy Men In Black from 2012which grossed 624 million worldwide.

“Yes [Top Gun] makes $1 billion worldwide,” an entertainment lawyer tells Forbes, “nine figures doesn’t sound crazy.”

payment in advance

Cruise, 59, is often considered one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars.. Today it’s something of a unicorn, the kind of lucrative deal that was once common for A-list stars and was abandoned when the services of streaming they supplanted the traditional movie studios as the driving force of Hollywood. In a nutshell Cruise get paid before the studio.

In a world where movie theaters are rapidly downsizing and moving to real-time streaming, Cruise’s deal is an anomaly amidst typical upfront payments for streaming movies, or from the smaller up-front payments that are made after the studio recoups the budget from a theatrical release. “We will probably end up seeing fewer theaters, fewer screens and fewer theatrical releases, but there will always be room for blockbuster movies,” says one industry insider.

Cruise received a $12.5 million advance payment for Maverick and takes more than 10% of the first dollar of receipts, which is based on the money the film’s distributor, Paramount, takes after theaters receive their cut, usually around 50%. The deal likely paid Cruise more than 30 million in total to date, with the possibility of reaching 90 million needed to cross the nine-figure barrier if Maverick continues to fill theaters before it is sold to secondary windows, such as airlines, national and international television networks, and, yes, the streaming.

Put another way: In just three days, Cruise made 40% of his total pay of $75 million in 2012 for the fourth installment in the franchise. Mission Impossiblewhich (so far) remains his highest grossing for a single project. (Puck also reported that Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t get the top dollar gross, but a source close to Bruckheimer says he has neither confirmed nor denied this.)

Cinema vs. streaming

Nevertheless, the arrival and current popularity of movies in streaming they have put in check the earnings of the actors, with salaries that, although considerable, do not reach those of Cruise and Reeves. The largest known payment in streaming was Netflix’s $100 million deal with Daniel Craig for two sequels to Knives Out of 2019, effectively paying him 50 million for each one. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would have obtained 50 million for the next Amazon movie, RedOnewhile Smith’s role as best actor in king richard brought him $40 million.

The income for streaming they are lump sums intended to compensate for the loss of income of the actors, as the world’s Netflix and Hulus do not collect ticket sales for individual titles in their libraries. However, today, streamers they tend to hesitate about those large payments. “With Netflix being worth a third of what it was two months ago, are they really getting the value of paying $250 million for shows going directly to Netflix?” the lawyer says. «If the stock price doesn’t go up all the time, then they can’t spend on content«.

Which leads us to ask: with Maverick proving that non-superhero movies still have a chance in theaters, will the great theatrical throwbacks of yesteryear be back soon? Or has he gone the way of the jingoistic America portrayed in the first top gun? The success of Maverick could mean a radical change, according to the lawyer: «I am sure that top gun and the success of other films since covid-19 stopped will make distributors stop to think about what their release guidelines will be.