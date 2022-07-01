This Is The Box Office Record Tom Cruise Can Beat With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Nails on worldwide ticket sales of over $280 million in just three daysthe expected (and delayed by covid-19) Top Gun: Maverick not only doing vibe to hollywood hoping that movie theaters are out of the danger zone after the pandemic, but has put Tom Cruise on track to get what seemed impossible just twelve months ago: establishing a new grossing record for an actor.

The sequel to top gunfrom 1986, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in Cruise’s more than forty-year career and, if it keeps up the momentum, it could fetch more than $100 million – as first reported by PuckNews–, a number that nobody has approached in a single film since the beginning of the war of the streaming.

