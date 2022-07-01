This is not what baking soda is for.

Sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) is known for its use as an antacid taken by mouth. “Its mechanism of action is neutralizing hydrochloric acid that is secreted in the stomach,” they point out in the portal take care of yourself

Specialists also make some recommendations for the consumption of sodium bicarbonate, for example they warn that it should not be used for more than two weeks, in addition, its consumption should be a maximum of twice a day.

Sodium bicarbonate is used in the kitchen, mainly for baking, but it can help “treat the symptoms of some conditions, thanks to its medicinal properties,” they explain on the portal. better with health. On the aforementioned website they suggest that before consuming it for medicinal uses, it is ideal to consult a doctor’s opinion.

In the human body, NaHCO3 also serves to neutralize the acidity of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, that is, it is a powerful antacid. Scientists use it in laboratories for its alkalizing properties in the digestive tract.

On the other hand, it can also help relieve itching and pain in cases of hives, stings and bites. “In addition, according to some studies, it also helps relieve the symptoms of sunburn, especially when combined with ingredients such as cornstarch and oatmeal,” they indicate in Better with health.

But in the aforementioned portal they warn that baking soda can damage the skin in certain situations when not used properly. For example, “if applied to diaper rash, the baby’s skin can suffer a lot.” For these cases, specialists rule it out and recommend the use of talcum powder for babies.

Baking soda has several uses, and one of the most common preparations is the following:

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of baking soda (5 g)

1 glass of warm water (200 ml)

Preparation

Pour a tablespoon of baking soda into a glass of warm water. After this, it must be ensured that it has dissolved well. Ready, in this way you can consume the preparation.

It should also be borne in mind that sodium bicarbonate should not be used in some situations, since special care should be taken in people with the following conditions:

Renal insufficiency.

Heart failure.

Arterial hypertension.

In medline plus They also point out some cases in which the consumption of sodium bicarbonate should be avoided:

Severe headache (headache).

Stomach ache.

Vomiting with a material similar to coffee grounds.

loss of appetite

Irritability.

Weakness.

Frequent need to urinate.

Breathing slower than usual.

Swelling of the feet or legs.

Bloody or black and tarry (petroleum-colored) stools.

Blood in the urine.

Another recommendation made with sodium bicarbonate is that “by increasing gastric pH, it can modify the absorption of numerous drugs and also alkalinizes the urine, so it can modify the excretion of certain drugs”, explains Yolanda Pontes, community pharmacist in Madrid, nutritionist and member of the Nutrition and Digestive group of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Pharmacy (SEFAC), in addition, the specialist indicates that there are better options to take in case you need an antacid.

Another suggestion they make on the portal medline plus is that baking soda should not be consumed on a full stomach when looking for an antacid, the recommendation made by specialists is to wait between one and two hours to take it after meals.

It is not recommended to supply sodium bicarbonate to children under 12 years of age, “unless the doctor indicates it,” they explain in Medline plus.