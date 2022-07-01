this has been its media impact

The trial for defamation between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard until May 27 caused a stir among those who followed the 23 oral hearings that were held in the Court of Fairfax (Virginia, USA). Numerous media and internet platforms made it possible to monitor judicial sessions at the international level, which generated remarkable audience results.

The litigation could be followed in streaming through spaces such as Twitch or YouTube, where got a lot of attention digital media Law & Crime Network.

This space continues to offer live video in which several experts review everything that happened in the judicial process: from the testimonies to the final verdict -the popular jury concluded that both artists defamed each other, although Depp will only have to pay two million dollars to his ex-partner, who, instead , owes him 15 million.





In total, the aforementioned medium collected an audience of 23 million people, and the broadcast of the final verdict exceeded 20 million views.

For its part, CNN also recorded heart attack data in the last week, obtaining about 800,000 views on June 1, when the sentence was pronounced.

Impact on social networks

One of the spaces where the debate has reigned has been Twitter, where comments have been read for and against the interpreters, leaving Depp in a better place: the label #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been used on more than 18,000 occasions. In addition, social networks like TikTok gather publications that have reached 40 million visits.

It should be said that in social networks they have circulated videos, images and theories about the trial that have exceeded millions of interactions. For example, when it was suggested that Heard would have snorted cocaine on the stand.

On the other hand, on Google, searching for “Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial” leads to 105,000,000 results in 0.48 seconds. On the contrary, typing in the search engine “Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial” gives 90,100,000 results in 0.45 seconds.