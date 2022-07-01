They capture Shakira with a MYSTERIOUS man in Miami, a month after separating from Piqué | PHOTOS

Apparently Gerard Piqué is not the only one who is enjoying being single with his new girlfriend, because Shakira He has also decided to pay attention to the “clean slate”, giving himself the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with his children on the beach. Recently shared some Photos in which it takes Shakira surfing and enjoying the moment in the company of his two children.

But the thing does not stop there, since in the photographs it is possible to appreciate three other companions, among whom a mysterious men very handsome, which I can’t stop making laugh Shakiraor at least that’s what you see in the Photos. East mysterious man caused a stir on social networks when sharing the photographs in which you can see Shakira in a blue suit while the hombre He holds the surfboard for her and the singer gives him a very flirtatious smile.

