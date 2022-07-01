They capture Shakira with a MYSTERIOUS man in Miami, a month after separating from Piqué | PHOTOS

Apparently Gerard Piqué is not the only one who is enjoying being single with his new girlfriend, because Shakira He has also decided to pay attention to the “clean slate”, giving himself the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with his children on the beach. Recently shared some Photos in which it takes Shakira surfing and enjoying the moment in the company of his two children.

But the thing does not stop there, since in the photographs it is possible to appreciate three other companions, among whom a mysterious men very handsome, which I can’t stop making laugh Shakiraor at least that’s what you see in the Photos. East mysterious man caused a stir on social networks when sharing the photographs in which you can see Shakira in a blue suit while the hombre He holds the surfboard for her and the singer gives him a very flirtatious smile.

Related news

Despite these comments, another group of fans indicated that it is the surf coach who was helping Shakira with her technique, since the singer has been interested in this sport in recent years. In addition to capture these Photoswhat the fans highlight is how happy he looks Shakira away from all the controversy after his separation of Gerard Piqué. Whoever that man is, it shows that Shakira He is having a great time on these vacations that he wanted so much to have with his children Sasha and Milan.

Miami could be the new home of Shakira and her children

After the separation between Shakira Y Pique, the Colombian shared that she wants to move from Barcelona, ​​taking into account her mansion in Miami, a place that could be the next home in which the singer from Barranquilla can settle with her children. It should be noted that this mansion was for sale since 2018, however, due to the price that was increasing in the market, the sale could never be finalized.

Currently Shakira He lives in Barcelona, ​​however, he seeks to move to a place far from his ex, thus having his mansion in Miami in his sights. This property has an area of ​​2,000 square meters, two levels, six bedrooms and seven fully equipped bathrooms, as well as a gym and a games room, which would be very useful for her children. The mansion is located on North Bay Drive, where celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez also appear.