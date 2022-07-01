“They asked me to get as strong as possible for the new installment of ‘Thor'”

EFE videos

Registrations fall 11% until June amid economic doubts

Madrid, Jul 1 (EFE).- Economic uncertainty and the increase in inflation, added to the semiconductor crisis, are taking a toll on sales of new passenger cars, which have fallen by 7.8% in June and 10 .7% in the first semester, and it is already feared that, for the third year, the 900,000 cars sold will not be exceeded. The registrations of new passenger cars and SUVs in Spain have totaled 407,757 units until May, 10.7% less than in the same period of 2021, the employers of Anfac manufacturers, Faconauto dealers and Ganvam sellers reported this Friday. In June, sales fell by 7.8% year-on-year, to 89,252 units. By channels, although the channels for individuals and companies registered slight increases in the first half, of 1.2% and 2.3% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021; The rental segment continues its collapse, as deliveries fell by 48.3% in the first half of the year and by 43.1% in June. SALES TO INDIVIDUALS REVERSE AND DOWN 2% IN JUNE However, in June only one channel, that of companies, has increased its sales compared to the same month of 2021, with an increase of 18.4%; while that of individuals -the most profitable channel for brands-, despite its rise of 1.2% in the semester, in June it fell 2% compared to the same month of 2021. By types of vehicles, the sales of new light commercial vehicles, which until June fell by 35.4% compared to the first half of the previous year, and in the same month of June experienced a similar year-on-year decrease, of 32.4%. On the other hand, deliveries of heavy vehicles and buses continue to perform well, both in the semester, in which they grew by 8%, and in June, when they increased by 23.6% compared to the same month in 2021. The registrations of electrified vehicles (100% electric plus plug-in hybrids) of all types (cars, two-wheelers, commercial and industrial) have continued to grow. In the first half of the year, 37% more new electrified vehicles were sold than in the same period of 2021, although in June this increase was only 5.4% compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (Aedive) and Ganvam. Both associations have again demanded tax incentives, purchase aid beyond the Moves plans and the removal of administrative barriers in the installation of public access charging points to reach the goal of 5 million electric vehicles in 2030 that includes the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC). The effects that the existing economic uncertainty may have are of concern to associations and employers in the automotive sector. The director of Anfac’s Economy and Logistics area, Aránzazu Mur, has said that the rise in fuel prices and the increase in inflation are factors that are determining demand and that they will surely affect the rate of recovery of sales in the coming months. IT IS EXPECTED THAT 2022 WILL CLOSE WITH SOME 800,000 CARS SOLD Mur has indicated that the forecasts are that 2022 will close with some 800,000 cars sold, below the previous year and “very far from the natural rhythm of the national market”, of about 1, 3 million annual registrations. Faconauto’s Director of Communication, Raúl Morales, has said that if figures similar to those of 2021 begin to be repeated, it is because of the orders that were made in the last quarter of last year and that have already begun to become this year. in registrations. He added that the data for the first half of the year are not a good foundation to face the second half of the year in a context marked by the rise in the CPI or the price of fuel, which have a direct impact on household economies and consumer confidence. Ganvam’s director of communication, Tania Puche, has highlighted the decline in purchases by individuals in June, which occurs at a time when the purchasing power of families is affected, as inflation shoots up, which reminds us that it is in its highest level in 37 years, and raise the Euribor. Puche has said that, given this context, forecasts suggest that the year will close for the third year in a row below 900,000 car units sold. (c) EFE Agency