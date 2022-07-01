They are the three children of Ben Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel share their father’s fame | People | Entertainment

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner were married for 13 years, and throughout their marriagebecame the parents of three boys: violet anne, Seraphin RoseY Samuel.

Recently, the youngest of them, Samuel, caught the attention of the media after suffering a slight car accident while with his father, and the actor’s new partner, Jennifer Lopez.

These are the three children of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is the father of three boys: Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 10. Which means that the girls are already in their teens, while Samuel is still a child, just like The magazine Hello!

This is how the children of Jennifer López that she had with Marc Anthony look now

Just like his fiancée, Ben knows what it’s like to have two teenagers at home. Recall that Jennifer Lopez is the mother of a pair of twins, Emme and Max, 14 years old.

violet anne

Violet Anne is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. She was born in The Angels, Californiaon December 1, 2005. The teenager is in her high school studies and bears a strong resemblance to her mother.

Between Violet and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, there is a great relationship, since they are only 2 years apart. In fact, on several occasions they were photographed happily living together, each with her own particular style. Meanwhile, Violet is usually seen with a style preppyEmme opts for androgynous looks.

Seraphina Rose Elisabeth

Seraphina Rose, 13, is the middle child of Ben and Jennifer Garner. Like Violet, Seraphina and Emme get along very well, and are often seen laughing together, joking around, and having a great time in public.

Emme and Seraphina even have the same style, and they could have more things in common than you think, since JLo recently introduced her daughter with neutral pronouns, as well as Ben’s daughter.

Samuel

Finally, there is Samuel, 10 years old. The little guy was trending this week after he crashed a yellow Lamborghini Urus into a parked white BMW. Although it was nothing serious, the fact drew attention to the carelessness of his father, Ben.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with their children at the Simpsons theme park

Samuel usually spends a lot of time with his father and JLo. While Violet and Seraphina, as well as Emme and Max, often already have extra activities that keep them away from home.

Within a few days, the children of the actor and the singer American will become a family United under the same roof, and they will share special dates such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year, so it is important for both of them that the children build a healthy bond. (AND)

