These mountain boots have a piston to prevent you from sprains

Photo : Terrein

Human beings generally spend most of our time walking on flat surfaces: floors sidewalks, lawns and the like. So when you go outside, where the world is not so flat , it is not uncommon to lose your balance from time to time. Sometimes that can result in injury : something that creators of the Terrein boot they want to avoid with just a little bit of engineering.

A good pair of hiking boots for really rough terrain (not for groomed trail) should be tall enough to wrap around the ankle and provide extra support . But unlike ice skates or inline skates, which feature very rigid ankle support, hiking boots still need to be able to flex and be comfortable for long excursions. The Terrein boot strives to offer the best of both worlds with a unique addition. .

Photo : Terrein

A stiff collar wrapped comfortably around the ankle attached to the upper body of the boot with a flexible material that allows the foot to rotate comfortably when traversing rocks, roots and other obstacles. The ankle necklace too it’s anchored to a lower point on the boot with what appears to be a thick rubber strap on the outside. But the collar itself is just a cover for the actual technology.

Photo : Terrein

It’s not actually a strap, but a flexible rubber cover that protects and waterproofs a miniature piston in your inside. during the movements of the foot in a walk, the piston freely extends and compresses to achieve a wide range of motion, but during a sudden twist of the ankle, the piston reacts three times faster than a human and immediately locks to prevent the ankle from twisting enough to cause serious injury, while providing additional stiffness and support to help a hiker regain balance.

waterproof mountain shoes Terrein also feature a cushioned sole for comfort combined with a rubber outsole. high grip on the bottom and a tread specifically optimized for ascents and descents on steep terrain. The prices have not yet been revealed: the Interested parties can register for more information on reservations on the company’s website, but since a good pair of hiking boots can cost and easily $ 300- 400 probably the land fall close to that price range.