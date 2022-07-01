These are the new members of the National Academy of Medicine

Diplomas and badges were awarded to 15 new academics who joined the National Academy of Medicine.

To receive this appointment it is required to have an extensive and impeccable track record.

The chosen specialists come from areas such as Medical Biology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology.

Doctors Rafael Medrano Guzmán, director of the Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the IMSS, and Juan Manuel Márquez Romero, professor and researcher of the IMSS in Aguascalientes, they were distinguished with their admission to the National Academy of Medicine. Its objective is to update knowledge and guide criteria of both health professionals and authorities, as well as the general public.

In a solemn session at the Congress Unit of the CMN Siglo XXI, Dr. José Halabe Cherem, president of the National Academy of Medicine, and Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega, president of the Mexican Academy of Surgery and head of the Coordination of Special Projects of Social Security Health, delivered diplomas and badges to the 15 new academics.

What is the National Academy of Medicine for?

With more than 150 years of existence, the National Academy of Medicine is distinguished by its contributions on topics of interest to healthhis defense of ethics and humanism in scientific development, medical education, and public policy.

Dr. Rafael Medrano Guzmán, who entered the area of Oncology in the Department of Surgery of the Academy, he has an outstanding career in Social Security and in naval hospitals of the Secretary of the Navy. From the latter he retired in 2020 after 30 years of service and was promoted to the rank of ship captain of the Medical-Surgeon Naval Health Service.

In 2015, he received the “Doctor Francisco Montes de Oca” National Surgery Award, the most relevant recognition for surgeons in the country. He has received seven national awards in Oncology research, an honorable mention from the Senate, as well as two honorable mentions from the Secretary of the Mexican Navy.

“Belonging to this great organization is extremely difficult and complex; however, it is a great pride and honor to be part of such formidable doctors, extraordinary colleagues, with a single purpose: the benefit of our patients”, said Dr. Medrano Guzmán.

The specialist said will make its experience and work in the field of Oncology available to the National Academy of MedicineCancer is the third leading cause of death in the country.

Physician and researcher

For his part, Dr. Juan Manuel Márquez Romero, who enters the Neurology area of ​​the Academy’s Department of Medicine, is a vascular and interventional neurologist graduated from the “Manuel Velasco Suárez” National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

He has a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). In 2014 he was named Level 2 national researcher by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), and currently performs his care, teaching and research work at Social Security in Aguascalientes.

“I feel very emotional, it is an important academic achievement for me and the institution. The IMSS has a very important care burden at the national level, linked to scientific aspects,” said Dr. Juan Manuel Márquez, specialist in Neurology at the General Hospital of Zone 2, in Aguascalientes.

Among the areas that will have newly admitted academics are Medical Biology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology and Rheumatology.