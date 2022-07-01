There is not only Milan for the luxury surplus: Juve and Inter are enticed – CalciomercatoWeb.it

A Chelsea player already in Milan’s viewfinder was dumped by coach Tuchel: Maldini tries again, Inter and Milan at the window

Big market movements – at least in theory – between the top Italian clubs and the new one Chelsea from Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. After the long negotiation that should now lead Romelu Lukaku at the court of Simone Inzaghi, there may be another deal in sight with the London club.

One of the most talented players of the Blues, who fell by the wayside last season, ended up on the manager’s list of starters Thomas Tuchel. Already spotted by Milan last summer – the price was prohibitive, however – the player returned to occupy the transfer agenda not only of the Rossoneri, but also of Inter and Juve. Yet another market derby is expected between the big three in Italy.

Tuchel away from Chelsea, Italians attack

According to the latest market rumors, also reported by the Fichajes.net portal, Hakim Ziyech he would be back in vogue as a possible target for the Rossoneri trocar. In fact, the Milan he would resume contacts with the Lonidnese club to perfect the arrival of the Moroccan in Milan. After having collected the insult in the grueling negotiation for Sven Botman – eventually moved to Newcastle – the Milanese company wants to get out of the impasse also linked to the change of ownership with a prestigious coup.

However, there are two types of factors that hinder the success of the deal: on the one hand the high salary of the playmaker – about 6 million euros net a year – on the other hand the competition of Juventus and Inter, intent on putting a spoke in the wheel for the Italian Champions. The bianconeri, waiting to make official Pogbaare looking for an offensive player able to engage in the best possible way Dusan Vlahovic; the Nerazzurri take it all instead see in Ziyech a great element for an offensive spin of extra-luxury.