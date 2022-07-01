The shocking and unpublished photos of Paul Walker unrecognizable that his daughter shared on the networks

It’s been almost 10 years since the tragic car accident that took the life of actor Paul Walker. His death not only meant a great loss for Hollywood cinema, but also for the family of the protagonist of the saga of films of Fast and furiouswho despite the time have not stopped remembering him for a single day, especially his daughter Meadow Walker. The model published some photos of her young and unrecognizable father on her social networks, along with a very moving message.

Since the day he lost his father, The young woman, who has now turned 25, has dedicated herself to keeping her legacy alive, by sharing with fans some images of the time they spent together and private moments of the actor’s life. This happened recently, when through his Instagram account, Meadow published a couple of unpublished photos of his father to celebrate that he will be recognized with a star on the walk of fame, something that Walker used to dream of when he was still alive.

This was the publication of Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker

In the photos, a very young man appears Paul smiling at the camera as he drinks a smoothie and picks up a cat. His daughter did not want to let this moment go unnoticed so important for the life story of the renowned actor and accompanied the photos with these moving words: “Congratulations, daddy! I know that you would never have believed it possible when you were young, I also know that you are looking with your contagious smile, feeling ashamed and grateful, ”was the emotional text that he wrote at the bottom of the postcards. “You earned this and you deserve it and more. I love you!”, he finished him.

Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, keeps the memory of her father present whenever she can, on social networks

On June 17, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the artists who will be part of the city’s Walk of Fame in 2023. One of them will be the late actor from Fast and furious. As it was expected, Walker’s fans celebrated this decision, but one of the first to react to the news was his great friendalso an actor Vin Diesel, who said he was proud of this achievement almost ten years after losing not only his colleague and partner in the car tapes, but also a brother in his personal life.

It has been a long time since Walker left this world, which marked a void in millions of people who loved to see it on the big screen. However, his loved ones continue to fight to keep his legacy alive and thank life for seeing Paul’s achievements even when he is no longer alive to witness them.

Vin Diesel accompanied Meadow, the daughter of his close friend Paul Walker, to the altar (Credit: Instagram @MeadowWalker)

“I can’t tell you what this means. No, I’m actually doing it at our next family dinner. Tears”, he wrote in the account of the actor’s daughter, with whom he has kept in touch since the fateful accident. In fact, Diesel became the young woman’s guardian and godfather. He was even in charge of delivering her to the altar on her wedding day.