‘The Prince of Lima’: Venezuelan similar to Will Smith becomes a trend in our country | Venezuelan similar to Will Smith | double of Will Smith | Will Smith | TikTok | Social networks | | SOCIAL NETWORKS

A father of a family emigrated from Venezuela to Peru to escape the political crisis in his country, without imagining that he would win the affection of Peruvians for his great resemblance to the American actor Will Smith . His success is evidenced in TikTok .

Yashual Eduardo Avila Abello, 30 years old, left his country, where he worked as a police officer, and with his wife and children they came to Peruvian territory in search of a better future. However, he did not imagine that his very similar features to Will Smith, the remembered “Prince of rap”, made him add a big plus in his favor for his permanence in the country.

In his TikTok videos, the young Venezuelan is seen, surprising passers-by in Gamarra and the Center of Lima. He has even managed to be interviewed by several national television programs and sends greetings to different brands.

The TikTok account of ‘Will Smith’s Official Double’ has already been gaining more than 32 thousand followers and his video on Gamarra alone has more than 163 thousand likes.

“The Prince of Lima”, “Latin Will”, “Be careful with the slap”, “How much I would like you to come to the United States so they can see your talent”, were some of the comments from users on TikTok.