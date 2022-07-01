The Prada Woman FW22 campaign with Kendall Jenner

Is called Objects IV Life and is the new brand founded by the American artist who lives and works in New York, Daniel Arsham.

Created as an extension of his artistic work, Objects IV Life is the result of a joint vision of Arsham and Stefano Martinetto, CEO and co-founder of Tomorrow, a multidisciplinary platform that deals with developing and accompanying brands in the fashion sector.

A sort of infinite set of research, exploration and investigation, this new fashion-related project by Daniel Arsham includes basic items that aim to build outfits linked to a creative lifestyle, and it couldn’t be otherwise.

Designed between Arsham’s base of operations in New York City and London, Chapter 001 of Objects IV Life includes a series of extremely functional items such as the Four Pocket Jacket, the Workwear Blazer, the Denim Jacket, the Moleskin Hoodie Padded and the Moleskin Shirt Jacket, as well as T-shirts and hoodies.

The offer also consists of three different models of jeans (wide leg, straight leg and baggy) characterized by a color palette that ranges from pale pink to powder blue, from green to anthracite. Obviously there is no shortage of accessories including a canvas tote bag, utility boots with steel toe, a cap and a key ring.

The campaign introducing Objects IV Life was shot at the Arsham studio in New York by the photographer Joshua Woods.

The project is not limited to the creation of clothes but aims to share ideas and concepts with the community in such a way as to allow a constant growth of anyone who orbits the project.

The first sharing event was a dinner in New York with guests such as Hans Ulrich Obrist, Gunna, Kelsey Lu, ASAP Ferg, Devon Turnbull, Emily Adams Bode Aujla and Aaron Aujla. An evening will follow during the Salone del Mobile in Milan with guests such as Jury Kawamura, Harry Nuriev, Remo Ruffini, Kiri Brito Meumann, Christian Mussati and others.

The second stage of this journey took place on June 22 in Paris at the Kith store, where Arsham signed the limited edition zine Objects IV Life, created to celebrate Chapter 001.

“Objects IV Life is an evolving proof of concept, an endless work in progress, a tangible manifesto for change: you are the vehicle”, said Daniel Arsham.

This was only the first of a series of publications that will involve the brand.

Objects IV Life Chapter 001 is available on objectsivlife.com.