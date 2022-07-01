The place where Chivas will look for reinforcements after the injury of José Juan Macías

The Sports Director and the Technical Director explained the decision that was made after the seriousness of the illness of the former Getafe attacker was made known.

The José Juan Macías’ injury was an unfortunate surprise inside Chivas because many hopes of having a great Apertura 2022 rested on it; However, the board led by Ricardo Peláez and the coaching staff led by Ricardo Cadena have reached an agreement on what will be done to replace the 22-year-old attacker.

A few hours before the debut at the Apertura 2022, the Sports Director of the Flock confirmed that they consider to be well covered in the position axis of attack, so the plan is not to hire anyone at the last minute and they will gamble with what they have, giving projection to the strikers of the basic forces.

“Of course it affects in every way. It changes the situation a bit for us, but telling Chivas fans that is Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar, Vega, Alvarado. The technician will know what to do in that position. And we are attentive to continue with that successful promotion that has been Tapatío, we have Chevy or Tepa that are pressing and looking for a space, ”he explained in an interview with TUDN.

The Shepherd of the Flock, Ricardo Cadena confirmed what Peláez expressed and confirmed that the “reinforcements” will come from inside the club: “JJ of the players with that goal, with that characteristic that distinguishes him. Today we have to rethink, see the options we have within the club”, he concluded.

Is there a possibility of hiring someone else?

Ricardo Peláez did not want to close the door to get one more reinforcement, taking into account that the closing of records is on September 2, although he made it clear that it is not a priority to sign another player: “we have space and time, the regulations allow and we are not going to close the door alone, I will not say nobecause if there are possibilities or conditions arise, of course there will be the possibility of bringing someone else”, he concluded.

