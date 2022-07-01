The peaceful new life of Winona Ryder: in love with a fashion designer and away from the spotlight

During the time she had a break from work, Winona discovered a new hobby: law. In those months, when he also settled in his parents’ house in San Francisco, the actress became interested in Constitutional Law and began attending Berkeley College as an auditor. During that time she also took the opportunity to study etymology and linguistics and visited Julia Butterfly Hilll, a coach and environmental activist who has lived 738 days on top of a 1,500-year-old redwood tree. “I climbed about 50 meters high and I endured with her at the top of the tree only six days”, he counted.

One of his great hobbies is collect objects of historical figures from different areas of the art world. He has in his house some bongos that belonged to the trumpeter Louis Armstrong, he bought the jacket worn by the actor Russ Tamblyn in West Side StoryLeslie Caron’s dress in An American in ParisClaudette Colbert’s costume in it happened one night, Olivia de Havilland’s blouse gone With the Wind and Sandra Dee’s bikini in the movie Tammy.

Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown, both stars of stranger things. Christopher Smith

Despite having overcome many difficult moments, such as the bullying she suffered in high school for being very pale and having short hair and that made her drop out of school and continue her studies at home, Winona Ryder maintains a childhood trauma in her life that makes her have aquaphobia. At the age of 12, he almost drowned and since then he has suffered from an irrational fear of water that became noticeable during the filming of Alien: Resurrection (1997), when he had to repeatedly repeat an underwater scene.

Although practically grew up in CaliforniaWinona Ryder does not deny her origins. He was born in Olmsted County, Minnesota.and his first name is due to a city that borders that municipality and is called Winona. His mother, Cindy Palmes, She is a writer, producer and video editor. His father, Michael HorowitzLike his mother, he is a writer and editor, but he is also a publicist and antiquarian bookseller. He has a younger brother, Yuri, an older stepbrother, Jubal, and a younger stepsister named Sunyata. Even though his mother is a Buddhist and his father an atheist, the actress considers herself Jewish, since his grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Russia and part of their relatives died in the Holocaust. During a recent visit to the city of her birth, the interpreter explained that she felt at home there. “It’s a friendly place, people are very nice to me here,” she said.