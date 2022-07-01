the neon yellow look costs over 3000 euros

Elisabetta Gregoraci has chosen a luxurious fluo total look: the highlighter yellow suit (with top, blazer and boxer shorts) costs over 3000 euros.

Elisabetta Gregoraci in Alex Perry

The style strategy to not go unnoticed with the look is to dare with color. The energetic and vitamin tints (to be clear the fluorescent ones) are the ones that it is really impossible not to notice. Unlike the soft and delicate pastel colors, shades in highlighter style they are perfect for standing out and in summer they are ideal for bringing out your tan. Conversely, for fair skin they are not exactly ideal. From green to fuchsia, from electric blue to lime yellow, i fluorescent colors they are a must have of the holiday wardrobe. We have also seen them dominate the Spring / Summer 2022 catwalks, both for casual and metropolitan looks and for those to show off at aperitifs by the sea. Elisabetta Gregoraci has also let herself be conquered.

in the photo: top Alex Perry

Elisabetta Gregoraci in fluo version

Put aside the pastel shades typical of spring, in summer it is time to be more daring: the energetic and vitaminic shades are perfect, because they give an energetic boost to the look, make it captivating and impactful, decidedly solar. Fluo colors are the Australian couturier’s favorites Alex Perry.

in the photo: Alex Perry blazer

In her latest collection she has chosen neon yellow and Barbie pink as the main shades of her modern outfits, from dresses to blazers. The designer is much loved by celebrities: Katy Perry (the dress worn at the NFL Honors 2022), Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan and Jennifer Lopez (the dress of a of the final scenes of his latest film).

in the photo: boxer Alex Perry

How much does Elisabetta Gregoraci’s look cost?

The total look fluo by Elisabetta Gregoraci and signed Alex Perry. The satin crepe crop top, with a round neckline and very thin straps, is sold out on the official website of Maiosn, where it costs 520 euros. The double-breasted blazer, with pockets and structured shoulder pads, costs 2160 euros. To complete the look, she chose a pair of wide boxers with elasticated waist, sold for 680 euros. In total, the neon effect outfit is worth 3360 euros.