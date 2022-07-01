The most outstanding releases that will hit theaters in July

After a June with few releases, it could be said that July presents a wide billboard with different options for lovers of drama, action, superheroes and animated movies. And although these premieres will compete with new titles from platforms such as Persuasion either The Gray Man of Netflixthey are also a good alternative to leave the house and enjoy a while inside the movie theaters.

The most important releases of July

Minions: the origin of Gru

The sequel to the 2015 film and the fifth installment in the universe of My favorite villain. This new film transports us to the 70s. There, a young Gru with the help of his faithful henchmen Minionswill go to great lengths to prove to a group of super villains called “The Super Six” that he’s evil enough to join them.

The film has received very good reviews from critics who classify it as very funny.

The film features the voices of Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh, among others. In some European countries as well as in Latin America, it premiered last June 30th while the rest of the countries will reach the 1st of July.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The expected fourth installment of the god of thunder. In it, the hero embarks on a journey in search of inner peace, but these plans will be threatened by the appearance of a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. In order to stop him before it’s too late, he must enlist the help of Valkyrie, Korg, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster, who has become a powerful hero.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian bale Y Tessa Thompson, Thor: Love and Thunder its premiere is scheduled for the July 7th.

The perfect man

It is a film from Germany and follows the life of Alma, a scientist who works for a museum in Berlin. When the need arises to raise funds for her research, Alma agrees to participate in a study in which she must live for three weeks with a humanoid robot programmed to fit her personality and needs.

The film stars Maren Eggert Y dan stevens and has the address Mary Schrader. Its premiere is July 7th in Mexico and the July 8 in Spain.

The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Elvis

Although it was released in several countries the week of June 22, the film based on the music star will reach the theaters in Mexico and Argentina on July 14. As for its plot, the film follows the life and music of Elvis Presley through the relationship with his manager Tom Parker. The film stars austin butler What Elvis Y Tom Hanks like Parker and behind the address is Baz Luhrman.

Crimes of the Future

A case similar to that of Elvisthe film directed by David Cronenberg which had its premiere at the cannes festival will have its premiere in theaters Mexico and Argentina on July 14.

Crimes of the Future is David Cronenberg’s latest science fiction film.

Starring Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen Y Kristen Stewart, the story goes into a time where society adapts to an artificial environment where human bodies are subjected to transformations. There, Saul Tenser (Mortensen) stages the changes of his organs in avant-garde shows. But, a mysterious group appears with the intention of revealing to the world the next step for evolution.

DC League of Super Pets

Minions: the origin of Gru It will not be the only film that the little ones can enjoy at the cinema. To this is added DC League of Super Pets. With an aesthetic similar to the secret life of petsthe film follows Superman’s dog, who must join forces with other animals to rescue his owner from kidnapping.

The film is directed by Jared Stern.

The animated film features the voices of a star-studded cast such as Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, kevin hart, diego moon, among others. Its premiere is 28 of July.

