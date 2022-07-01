The most anticipated movie and series releases of July

It’s that time of year again where there are few better places to escape the summer heat than the cinema. With that being the case, we’ve taken a look at what’s coming to the big screen over the next month, plus we’ve also included a couple of series and shows that will debut on streaming services in the coming weeks.

Before we get started on this month’s installment of Big Screen, we have to let you know that we’ve based our selection on the UK release schedule. Be sure to check the listings for your country for more exact dates. And with that said, let’s get started.

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 [Netflix] – 1st of July

Netflix has already given us a pretty big sneak peek of what Stranger Things season 4 is giving us in the never-ending episode seven of Part 1. But to wrap up the show’s penultimate season, Netflix still has two episodes to go. 2-hour finals and that’s precisely what Part 2 will give us when it premieres on July 1. Intended to bring these horror story arcs to a close revolving around the new villain, Vecna, this short part will set the series up for its final iteration: Season 5, likely to premiere in 2023.

Minions: The Origin of Gru – 1st of July

Minions. Either you love them or you hate them. But I think we can all agree that Illumination does an incredible job of animating and making sure that every appearance we see of these adorable yellow creatures is in the most fun, enjoyable, and family-friendly way. In this next installment of the franchise we will see that the Minions team up with the young Gru, who is beginning to make his first steps in the world of supervillains. As we have seen in the previous films, they promise us chaos and laughter galore, making it one of the most anticipated movies of this month.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 7th

Continuing the events of the Infinity Saga, we’ve been waiting to see what’s next for Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian Avenger and it’s finally time to find out. Directed once again by Taika Waititi, in this movie we will see Thor in search of self-love and at least until Jane Foster shows up with Mjolnir and a big evil god maniac played by Christian Bale enters Thor’s life. Starring Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson and even the Guardians of the Galaxy, a wacky galactic comedy awaits.

the sea monster [Netflix] – July 8

July is not a slow month when it comes to animated projects and also Netflix products, where The Sea Monster fits into both categories. Taking place in a world where the sea is inhabited by immense monsters, this adventure revolves around the hunt for a legendary monster whose goal is to take care of a girl who has been abandoned on a ship. Featuring the voices of Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, and Jared Harris, an action-packed adventure awaits.

locked up with the devil [Apple TV+] – July 8

It’s not often that an Apple TV+ production is in our Big Screen section, but the dark, gritty and exciting nature of the crime series Locked Up With the Devil made it a surefire entry in July 2022. Starring Taron Egerton as the criminal Jimmy Keene, this series is about Keene’s transfer to a dangerous maximum security prison for the mentally challenged and all this as part of a deal with the FBI in which he is expected to convince serial killer Larry Hall to confess, which would prevent him from being released back into the world.

resident Evil [Netflix] – July 14

The story of Resident Evil has already been brought to television and the big screen on several occasions, but nothing has stopped Netflix from doing it again. This version of the story is set 30 years after the discovery of the T-virus and revolves around sisters Jade and Billie Wesker at two points in their lives, both trying to survive during and long after the virus outbreak. With Lance Reddrick playing Albert Wesker, you can expect a series as exciting, terrifying, and surely a little bloody.

the unseen agent [Netflix] – July 22

As we have mentioned before, July 2022 is a very important month for Netflix and while the streaming platform has different big projects on its hands, the best of the best will undoubtedly be The invisible agent. From directors The Russo Brothers, this film sees Ryan Gosling as the Court Gentry’s skilled CIA agent take on mustachioed villain Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, in a film revolving around the Gentry on the run and being killed. hunted down by assassins of every possible kind after dark intelligence agency secrets are uncovered.

DC League of Super Pets – July 29

When the world is in danger, who you gonna call? To the Justice League! Well, this is not the case, since the famous characters have been kidnapped and this remains in the paws of Superman’s canine companion, Krypto the super dog, who has to put his nose and rescue the infallible superheroes. Fortunately, Krypto won’t have to do it alone because he has infused the help of other pets who have also been granted powers, as the League of Super Pets has been formed. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna as the 4-legged saviors, this film even includes other major actors like John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves.

And that’s all. July 2022 has a little bit of everything for everyone, whether you’re thinking about going to the movies in your city or not. As usual, be sure to come back in a month to see what August 2022 has to offer us in movies and series in the next installment of Big Screen.